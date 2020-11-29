Ravens vs Steelers Live stream how to watch NFL football 2020 Reddit Online Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Heinz Field. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Pittsburgh 17.4, Baltimore 19.5), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Steelers took their contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week by a conclusive 27-3 score. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from RB Benny Snell, TE Eric Ebron, and WR Chase Claypool. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 128.30.

Pittsburgh’s defense was a presence, holding Jacksonville to a paltry 206 yards. The defense collected four interceptions. The picks came courtesy of SS Terrell Edmunds and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Tennessee Titans last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-24. Baltimore’s defeat shouldn’t obscure the performances of TE Mark Andrews, who caught five passes for one TD and 96 yards, and RB J.K. Dobbins, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected ten points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh’s win brought them up to 10-0 while Baltimore’s loss pulled them down to 6-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Steelers enter the matchup having picked the ball off 15 times, good for first in the NFL. As for the Ravens, they enter the contest with 16 forced fumbles, which is the best in the league.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

