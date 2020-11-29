Trade Finance Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Trade Finance analysis, which studies the Trade Finance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the Trade Finance market will register a 3.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9920510 million by 2025, from $ 8747780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Trade Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.
Top Manufactures in Global Trade Finance Includes:
BNP Paribas
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Bank of China
China Exim Bank
ICBC
Citigroup Inc
Standard Chartered
JPMorgan Chase & Co
MUFG
Mizuho Financial Group
ANZ
Japan Exim Bank
EBRD
Credit Agricole
Riyad Bank
HSBC
Afreximbank
Saudi British Bank
Commerzbank
Banque Saudi Fransi
Export-Import Bank of India
AlAhli Bank
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Guarantees
Letters of Credit
Documentary Collection
Supply Chain Financing
Factoring
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Machinery
Energy
Food and Consumer Industry
Transport
Chemical Industry
Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
