Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray Live Stream Reddit How To Watch Boxing 2020 Fight Online Free Tv

Billy Joe Saunders looks to keep momentum in his bid to secure a super fight in 2021 with his first fight since the Covid-19 pandemic, which cost him an opportunity against Canelo Alvarez.

The WBO super middleweight world champion remains unbeaten but after the pandemic postponed his fight, the Mexican superstar agreed to fight domestic rival Callum Smith, who owns the WBC title at 168 pounds.

British veteran Martin Murray is Saunders’ opponent at the SSE Arena this evening, with the pair supposed to have fought years ago but for an injury to Saunders.

Should Saunders impress, then Canelo may revisit a potential fight against him in 2021, though Murray is likely to throw everything at him in his final opportunity at this level from a great career that has seen the biggest prize prove illusive.

Murray has not fought at the elite level since losing a majority decision against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in 2018, however, the 38-year-old knows this is likely his last opportunity to win world honours, while still holding a grudge against Saunders, with two fights between the pair cancelled in recent years.

The undercard will involve James Tennyson, Zach Parker, Shannon Courtenay and Lerrone Richards. Here is everything you need to know:

The fight is on Friday 4 December at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

When are the ring walks and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

The card will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and the main event on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray – WBO Super Middleweight Title

James Tennyson v Josh O’Reilly

Zach Parker v Cesar Nunez – WBO International Super Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay v Dorota Norek

Lerrone Richards v TBA

Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon

Lewis Edmondson v John Telford

Saunders win: 1/33. Knockout: 9/4. Points: 2/5.

Murray win: 11/1. Knockout: 20/1. Points: 20/1.