Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia Live Stream Free

BOXING: Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Jr. 2020 Live Stream The 2020 FIGHT event which is basically it basically refers to an annual ​Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Jr.​ event will get underway on Thursday, December 3rd to the Saturday 12th. It will be held at Globe Life Field which is BOXING TONIGHT – Saturday December 5th

. It is the most entertaining and competitive event of all Boxing events. The top Fighters in the world will be battling it out to come on top in their respective events.

Tonight at 9 pm ET on pay-per-view, WBC and IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr returns to take on former two-division titlist Danny Garcia in a PBC main event from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Wil Esco will be on the round by round call for all four fights this evening, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute on everything that goes down in each of the bouts.

Related Predictions: Spence vs Garcia

Spence, 30, has been out of the ring since a Sept. 2019 win over Shawn Porter. A fight with Garcia, 32, was meant to happen in January, but Spence was involved in a terrible car crash in late 2019, which scrapped that date. Garcia beat Ivan Redkach in January, but Spence has opted not to take a tune-up in his return, going straight in against a top contender.

Is it a good idea? We find out tonight for sure, one way or the other. None of us can really say what Spence will be like in the ring until we see it.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Start Time: 9:00 pm ET

Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Stream: FOX Sports PPV | TV: PPV (US) / Premier Sports (UK)

The undercard features a couple of reshuffled fights. Instead of facing Jorge Cota, rising junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora will face Habib Ahmed, and Eduardo Ramirez takes on late notice foe Moises Flores, who replaces Julio Ceja. We’ll also see welterweight veterans Josesito Lopez and Francisco Santana do battle.

Join us tonight for the final major pay-per-view event — though not the final big boxing show by far — of 2020!

Full Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KO) vs Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Spence’s WBC and IBF titles Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KO) vs Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds Josesito Lopez (37-8, 20 KO) vs Francisco Santana (25-8-1, 12 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KO) vs Moises Flores (24-3, 12 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds



Fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Errol Spence Jr. (c) -450 Danny Garcia +350 Unified welterweight titles Sebastian Fundora -1100 Habib Ahmed +700 Super welterweights Josesito Lopez -330 Francisco Santana +260 Welterweights Eduardo Ramirez -440 Miguel Flores +340 Featherweights

Prediction

If Spence proves to be compromised, either physically or mentally, from the fallout of his life-threatening accident, Garcia is all kinds of wrong for him as a poised and patient counter puncher with fight-ending power and enough technical prowess to adjust.

But what about if Spence is still Spence? What happens then?

The bad news for Garcia is that everything he does well, Spence can do just as good or better. Not to mention that Spence also has a great chin and willingness to walk through fire in order to win a fight.

When Spence chooses to box from the outside, like he did against Mikey Garcia is yet another fight in which he was dead set on proving a point, he did so with ease given his length, speed and elite fight IQ. And it lends credence to the idea that should he have to do the same against Danny Garcia he could, even though Spence’s love for walking down and finishing fighters got him into quite a duel against Porter.

Garcia’s Achilles heel has long been his lack of elite foot speed as a heavy puncher who sits down on his power shots. Everyone from Thurman and Porter to Mauricio Herrera and Lamont Peterson have been able to use that to their advantage. Spence should be no different in the early going until he feels comfortable enough to step up his volume a

nd close space.

The danger with Garcia is that you can never get too comfortable given his power. Yet it’s in that mid-range game where the southpaw Spence does his best work of volume to disarm his opponents with heavy combinations.

No matter which way the fight goes, Garcia is experienced and tough enough to make sure he never gets dominated and should be stubborn enough to make Spence have to work for everything he earns. But is Garcia dynamic enough to win a fight he isn’t supposed to against someone more talented on paper? The jury remains out on this one.

It seems the only person associated with the welterweight title bout on Saturday who isn’t pondering whether unified champion Errol Spence Jr. will still be the same some 14 months removed from a scary car accident is his opponent.

Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), a former two-division champion, is very much expecting to see the best of Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) when the two face off inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Fox PPV, 9 p.m. ET). Instead, he has spent his time figuring out how to beat Spence and believes there was something to learn from his opponent’s last outing.