Garcia vs Spence: Date, Time, Live Stream, TV Info and Preview

The fight takes place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia

After a 12-month absence, one of boxing’s most highly regarded fighters heads back into the ring tonight to defend unified Welterweight title – read on for your full guide to watching a Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live stream.

The undefeated champion hasn’t fought since Sept. 28, 2019, when he added the WBC edition of the title to his IBF strap by claiming a split decision over Shawn Porter, the man who beat Garcia to claim the vacant belt in 2018.

Shortly after the Porter fight, Spence was involved in a car accident which led to minor injuries and a DWI charge. He cannot wait to get back to what he does best between the ropes after the incident combined with the COVID-19 pandemic kept him away for so long.

How to Watch Spence Jr. vs Garcia Live Boxing Tonight Dec 05Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Start Time: 9:00 pm ETLocation: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Stream: FOX Sports PPV | TV: PPV (US) / Premier Sports (UK)

“It means even more because I’m going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia,” Spence said. “I know people are looking out to see if I’ve lost a step or won’t be at my best, but I’m 100 percent focused and everything is on point in training camp.”

It is the main event initially set for Nov. 21 in Los Angeles, but will now take place close to the champ’s current hometown of DeSoto, Texas, with a limited number of fans allowed in for the show.

“This matchup is a megafight unification bout,” Garcia said. “It’s my opportunity to reclaim my spot at the top in this division and become a five-time world champion.

“Training and sparring have been going really well. I’m extremely prepared for this already, and it can’t get here soon enough.”

SPENCE VS. GARCIA UNDERCARD

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds for Spence’s IBF and WBC welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds at junior middleweight

Julio Ceja vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds at featherweight

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana, 10 rounds at welterweight

Miguel Flores vs. Isaac Avelar, 10 rounds at junior lightweight

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds at featherweight

Frank Martin vs. TBA, 8 rounds at lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, 6 rounds at welterweight

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds at super middleweight

Garcia is a heavy underdog against Spence, but he’s no slouch. He has beaten the likes of Robert Guerrero, Zab Judah, and Amir Khan, and his most recent bout saw him score a dominant seventh-round stoppage win over Adrian Granados in April.

The 32-year-old is a sharp counterpuncher with a great chin, but he’s hasn’t been able to rise to the top in a crowded welterweight division, having narrowly lost big fights to Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman in recent years.

Spence will be perhaps the toughest challenge of Garcia’s career, but the Philadelphia native believes he can carve out a path to victory.

“After the Mikey [Garcia] fight and the [Shawn] Porter fight, you know I saw some holes in his game and I felt, you know, it’s a good opportunity for me to become champion again”, he told PBC on Fox (comment at 3:15 mark in the video below):

Whatever part of Spence’s game Garcia plans on exploiting, he’ll do so knowing he has little margin for error. Spence didn’t get a knockout in his last two wins—over Mikey Garcia and Porter—but he showed he can bully smaller fighters (Garcia) and survive a relentless firefight (Porter).

Assuming he’s at his best, Spence should be able to handle whatever Garcia throws at him. But doubts will linger right up until the fight gets underway considering all that Spence has been through in the last year.

The 30-year-old southpaw paced his recovery from the crash and only started sparring again in September, per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. He admitted to worrying about his ability to fight at some points.

“Of course it runs through your mind, ‘Am I really going to be able to fight again?’” Spence said. “I didn’t tell anybody that was running through my mind, but it was.”

While he wasn’t seriously hurt in the crash, there’s no way to know for sure if he will be the same pound-for-pound superstar moving forward. Fans can only hope that is the case because if Spence wins on Saturday night, it sets up the possibility for some interesting super fights.

He could jump onto the global stage and line up a fight with Manny Pacquiao, who holds the WBA “super” world welterweight title. But the Filipino is 41 years old, and we’ve seen him humbled before.

A fighter who hasn’t yet been humbled in the ring, and the one boxing purists would most like Spence to face, is Terence “Bud” Crawford.

The undefeated 33-year-old is coming off a stunning knockout win over Kell Brook and has expressed interest in taking on Spence. Crawford, the WBO titleholder at 147 pounds, is three years older than the New Yorker, so the sooner that fight can get made, the better for all involved.

Of course, that assumes Spence is able to beat Garcia on Saturday night. If he falls short, Garcia wouldn’t be a bad opponent for Crawford, either.

Keith Thurman, Former Unified World Welterweight Champion

Spence W 12: Danny Garcia’s the biggest puncher I’ve faced in the ring in my entire professional career. Danny’s got great timing and a chip on his shoulder from losing two close fights to myself and Shawn Porter. So Errol Spence better not let him land one of those bricks.

But styles make fights, and my gut says Spence wins without a home-run being hit by Garcia. Spence has all of the skills and technique to come out with the ‘W’ against Garcia, whom I was able to hurt with a big punch in the first round.

Spence has that right hook, which he can land to the temple, and those pot-shots as well as a long and stiff jab to go with a height and reach advantage that led to his complete shutout of Mikey Garcia.

But if Spence has that ‘Man-Down philosophy,’ he’s not a fighter who plays with his food. When he gets you hurt, he gets you outta there. But it could come down to who lands the biggest punch first, and many folks want to know how Spence is after that car accident.

SPENCE VS. GARCIA TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAM

U.S.: FOX PPV

U.K.: Premier Sports

Fans in the U.S. can order the fight via FOX Sports PBC on many major cable and satellite providers. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, and other streaming devices.

Meanwhile, Premier Sports will be carrying the show for viewers in the U.K.

WHERE IS THE SPENCE VS. GARCIA FIGHT?

The fight night will be staged at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. This will allow as many as 11,000 fans to attend under COVID-19 guidelines, something that has been carried out at Cowboys games so far this season.

Former world champion Julio Ceja shared insight into his training camp. It previewed his upcoming showdown against contender Eduardo Ramirez before they kick off the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

the event headlined by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This training camp was the second for Ceja with Ismael Salas in Las Vegas, a highly-regarded trainer who has worked with Erislandy Lara, plus Rances and Leduan Barthelemy, amongst many others.

“We’ve been in training for two months with coach Salas, and we’ve been really focused on my strength work,” said Ceja. “We’ve been going over every detail because we know that Ramirez is a strong and dangerous fighter.

Salas is familiar with him from when Leduan fought him, so we’re going to have a perfect game plan for December 5.”

In his most recent fight, the 28-year-old Ceja challenged unbeaten WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa last November. Although Ceja gave Figueroa his toughest test to date in battling Figueroa to a split draw,

Ceja could not win the title due to missing weight the day before. Now officially moving up to 126 pounds, Ceja expects the extra weight to benefit him against Ramirez.

“We’ve had some trouble making 122-pounds for the last few fights, so that’s why we decided it was time to move up to featherweight,” said Ceja. “I’m working really hard,

and I feel stronger than ever. There are no concerns about making weight. We are about to finish our sparring, and I can’t wait to show off my improvements in the ring.”

Robert Guerrero, Three-Time World Champion

Garcia W 12: If Errol Spence boxes how he did with Mikey Garcia, he wins by decision over Danny Garcia. If Spence tries to bang it out with Garcia, then he might get knocked out. But I’m going with Danny Garcia to win by decision.

Spence Jr vs Garcia, Interim WBA World Welterweight Champion

Spence W 12: I think Errol Spence will win a 12-round decision, but I’m not counting out Danny Garcia.

Spence Jr vs Garcia, Former Unified World Super Welterweight Champion

Garcia W 12: It’s basically a 50-50 fight, but I’m leaning toward Danny Garcia to defeat Errol Spence in a close fight. I’m pretty sure that Danny’s locked in an extremely motivated, feeling as if everyone is looking past him.

Spence Jr vs Garcia Ronnie Shields, Trainer of Undefeated WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo

Spence W 12: I think Errol Spence is going to win a close decision. Danny has a chance if he can start fast and make his presence known with that left hook.

But Garcia’s not much of a fast starter, and I think he’s going to run into some problems because Spence can out-box him if he chooses to.

Andre Rozier, Trainer of Former World Middleweight Champion Daniel Jacobs

Garcia SD 12: Danny Garcia’s family, but he’s also the underdog going into this fight with Errol Spence. Still, Danny’s hungry to build upon his legacy.

Danny has the power to stop Errol, who has tremendous boxing skills, and it could happen in what I believe will be a tremendous battle of wills.

But I think this fight will go the distance, and in the end, Garcia will definitively win this that will secure his trip to the Hall of Fame.

Regis Prograis, Former WBA World Super Lightweight Champion

Spence UD 12: Errol Spence wins by unanimous decision over Danny Garcia.

David Benavidez, Two-Time WBC World Super Middleweight Champion

Spence SD 12: This is a crossroads fight for both of them. Errol Spence wants to demonstrate that he’s still the great champion that he was before the car accident, and this may be one of Danny Garcia’s greatest opportunities to show he still is a great champion.

It’s going to come down to who can dictate the pace and the pressure. I think Errol’s pressure could be too much for Garcia, but Spence had problems with the pressure Shawn Porter applied as well. If Spence invests in the body against Danny Garcia, his body shots can slow Garcia down and give Spence the edge. On the other hand, Garcia has that eraser of a left hook. But I’m giving Spence the edge and a decision.

Jose Benavidez Sr., Father and Trainer of David Benavidez

Garcia SD 12: I’ve got Danny Garcia winning because of his experience taking a split-decision, but it’s a 50-50 fight because Errol Spence is younger, has a lot of hunger, and weighs a little bit more.

Kevin Cunningham, Trainer of Super Welterweight Contender Erickson Lubin

Spence UD 12: I have Errol Spence winning by unanimous decision over Danny Garcia, but at the same time, I’m like everybody else: I’m waiting to see how Errol Spence’s health is after his experiences with the effects of that car accident.

Final Words about This Fight:

Undefeated unified welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) returns to defend his titles against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Live Online HD TV.