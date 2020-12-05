Georgia vs Fiji Live Stream Reddit Online

Bristol Bears star centre Semi Radradra will captain Fiji for the first time on Saturday when his nation final get a chance to play in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Fiji take on Georgia having been forced to forfeit their first three games in the tournament following a mass breakout of Covid-19 in their camp which saw 90 percent of the playing squad contract the virus, including the Bears star.

The game is the first of an international feast of rugby in the Autumn Nations Cup:

Saturday

Fiji v Georgia – midday KO

Ireland v Scotland – 2.15pm KO

Wales v Italy – 4:45pm KO

Sunday

England v France – 2pm KO

Here are all the details on how to watch the game live for free….

What time is kick-off?

Fiji v Georgia kicks off at midday on Saturday, December 5 at Murrayfield Stadium.

What TV channel is the game on?

All of the Autumn Nations Cup games are being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

You can sign up for a free trial to Amazon’s streaming services here.

Amazon Prime Video look to be in the rugby market for the long haul, but if you don’t want to be charged make sure you make a note to cancel your subscription at the end of the free trial.

What’s the team news?

Fiji

1. Peni Ravai

2. Samuel Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Tevita Ratuva

5. Temo Mayanavanu

6. Johnny Dyer

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Frank Lomani

10. Ben Volavola

11. Nemani Nadolo

12. Levani Botia

13. Semi Radradra

14. Josua Tuisova

15. Kini Murimurivalu

Replacements

16. Tevita Ikanivere

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Samuela Tawake

19. Chris Minimbi

20. Manueli Ratuniyarawa

21. Simione Kuruvoli

22. Seru Vularika

23. Waisea Nayacalevu

Georgia:

15. Soso Matiashvili (29 caps)

14. Akaki Tabutsadze (6 caps)

13. Giorgi Kveseladze (28 caps)

12. Merab Sharikadze (70 caps, Captain)

11. Sandro Todua (88 caps)

10. Tedo Abzhandadze (19 caps)

9. Vasil Lobzhanidze (55 caps)

1. Mikheil Nariashvili (65 caps)

2. Shalva Mamukashvili (77 caps)

3. Beka Gigashvili (17 caps)

4. Lasha Jaiani (5 caps)

5. Kote Mikautadze (65 caps)

6. Otar Giorgadze(28 caps)

7. Beka Saghinadze (16 caps)

8. Tornike Jalaghonia (3 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jaba Bregvadze (61 caps)

17. Guram Gogichashvili (17 caps)

18. Giorgi Melikidze(21 caps)

19. Grigol Kerdikoshvili (4 Caps)

20. Mikheil Gachechiladze (11 caps)

21. Gela Aprasidze (28 caps)

22. Demur Tapladze (5 caps)

23. Davit Niniashvili (1 cap)