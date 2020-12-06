UK Snooker Championship final 2020 Live Stream Judd Trump vs Neil Robertson Live Stream

We’ll be back from 12.45pm tomorrow with all the build-up and action from the final of the UK Championship. It’s Judd Trump versus Neil Robertson for the title; two of the greats of the game, both of whom are bang in form. You do not want to be missing this.

The snooker UK Championship final kicks off today, with England’s Judd Trump hoping for his second win at the tournament, but facing some strong competition from Australia’s Neil Robertson.

Both Trump and Robertson cruised through the semi-finals with relative ease, enjoying 6-2 victories against two of China’s best players, Lu Ning and Zhou Yuelong respectively.

There’s an awful lot riding on today’s events as the winner of the UK Championship will go home with a whopping £200,000, so expect the remaining two competitors to be bringing their A-game.

The action will be unfolding at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, but as with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the venue due to risk of coronavirus transmission.

Fortunately, matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the UK Championship 2020 final Live Stream Reddit?

The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.

The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.

How to watch the UK Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Most of the action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.