2020 National Finals Rodeo restart date, time: NFR Live stream, watch CBS All Access

Arlington, Texas needs to ensure the occasion is enormous. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is tremendous nowadays and there is continually something going on in the zone.

NFR Texas 2020 Live events schedule

Tonight’s Wrangler NFR will be televised live on The Cowboy Channel (DISH Network channel

232 and DirecTV channel 603) and RFD-TV (Dish Network channel 231 and DirecTV channel

345) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (CT). All 10 performances of the 2020 Wrangler NFR will be available via livestream subscription on Cowboy Channel Plus.

Wrangler NFR 2020 updates

Chad Rutherford also had a good draw for Round 5’s bareback riding with Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire. This horse ranks close behind on the all-time record list with 93.5 points with Caleb Bennett aboard in Cody, Wyo., in 2019

Winn Ratliff’s luck could turn around tonight in bareback riding as he’s set to ride Northcott Macza’s OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks. This horse provided the horsepower needed for one of the highest-scored bareback rides in ProRodeo history, a 94-pointer with O’Connell at the Cinch Chute-Out in San Angelo, Texas, in February. Biglow also won Round 10 of the 2019 NFR with a 93-point ride on Stevie Knicks.

Tonight’s saddle bronc riding lineup is stacked with broncs frequently found in the winners’ circle of major ProRodeo competitions. Shorty Garrett’s Round 5 draw is one on almost every saddle bronc rider’s wish list – Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman. Medicine Woman has taken four cowboys on round-winning rides at the NFR: Jacobs Crawley with 89 points during Round 5 in 2016; Sterling Crawley with 89 points during Round 5 in 2017; Wade Sundell with 92 points during Round 5 in 2018; and CoBurn Bradshaw with 92 points during Round 10 in 2018.

NFR Finals 2020 live stream on RFD-TV

Cowboy Christmas is your one-stop shop for anything cowboy, cowgirl, horse, rodeo, or ranch. Nearly 350 vendors set up in Arlington, Texas covering a space the size of almost 8 football fields to display and sell their products. Entrance into the exhibition is free and there will be lots of entertainment at the exhibition. Try for 3 days of free trials..

Watch NFR Texas Rodeo Live on Cowboy Channel?

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala also the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. All performances will be covered by The Cowboy Channel live and simulcast on RFD-TV.s.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream

If you don’t like the commercial options that we have cited above and are looking for something that is free and yet of high quality. Then social media can be of your help. Below we are mentioning some of the best social media options for catching the live stream of National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020.

Watch Wrangler National Finals Live Streaming Free

You can watch the NFR live stream 2020 online. The Wrangler NFR is going to be one of the best events you have ever experienced. There is also an NFR live stream too. Fans are super ready to see their favorites compete for the title of world champion.

Record times and scores for the fifth round of the Wrangler NFR:

Bareback Riding: 93 points, Clayton Biglow, 2018

Steer Wrestling: 3.0 seconds, Steve Duhon, 1986

Team Roping: 3.6 seconds, Garrett Tonozzi/Kinney Harrell, 2006; JoJo LeMond/Cory

Petska, 2010

Saddle Bronc Riding: 93 points, Billy Etbauer, 2003

Tie-down Roping: 6.7 seconds, Caleb Smidt, 2016

Barrel Racing: 13.46 seconds, Carlee Pierce, 2011

Bull Riding: 92 points, Daylon Swearingen, 2019

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended

Can I watch the NFR on Hulu?

The 2020 NFR can be watched on Hulu with the help of a Ruko device via the Cowboy channel +. The price is $44.99 but if you already have a commercial plan then you can pay $39.99 only

More on the 2020 National Finals Rodeo – WRANGLER NFR Online

The PCRA predicts that the event will bring in a revenue of about $90 million yearly for the economy of Las Vegas. According to the recent reports, 177,565 rodeos showed up at the Thomas & Mack event wearing Wrangler jeans, Cowboy hats and Justin boots. About 40000 fans were watching from the hotels which hosted the watch parties.

Well, if you are a die-hard fan of the National finals rodeo series, we have got for you some of the best streaming services to watch NFR 2020 online.

Come along as we unwrap the best NFR 2020 live coverage details, one by one.

1. Sling TV

If you are looking to buy one of the most affordable streaming services, Sling TV can be a better match for you.

With Sling TV, you can avail the packages at $25 per month where you have the privilege to watch tons of movies and

TV shows.

Further, Sling TV offers amazing sports streaming channels where you can watch the entire NFR 2020 event.

After availing the package of Sling TV, you will get crystal clear streaming quality for all the devices. Even in the device support section, Sling TV does a better job to deliver support to every single device.

Also, you can avail the DVR feature from Sling TV and watch matches on your time. Further, the company offers 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you can choose their services and if things work fine, avail their paid plans.

2. FuboTV

Starting with the best ever streaming company of the world brings FuboTV into the spotlight. The plans of FuboTV are a little bit on the expensive side where you can avail the same at $54.99 per month.

Well, they offer tons of streaming channels where you can watch sports shows along with entertainment channels.

Even more, the streaming quality from FuboTV is impeccable where you can watch tons of videos without major issues.

Also, in the device support section, FuboTV has done an amazing job. They offer quality device support for devices where you can use the same to watch National Finals Rodeo 2020.

Further, FuboTV offers a DVR feature that can capture matches and you can watch them in your free time.

Lastly, you can avail the 7-Days of free trial period. Thereafter, if you are happy with their services, you can then buy the paid plans.

National Finals Rodeo Reddit

If you are searching for a freeway to watch Nationals Finals Rodeo 2020 online, Reddit is a better choice. Yes, with Reddit, you can search for different subreddit sections where you can simply opt for the best streaming links.

Even more, with Reddit, all you need is to get a good speed internet connection. Thereafter, you can get the best links and then watch National Finals Rodeo 2020 with whole joy and comfort.

How To Watch NFR Live Stream 2020 Texas Rodeo Free

NFR stands for the national final rodeo. It’s an all-American sport and I think we all knew that for a fact. The lead organization which takes care of NFR is called PRCA which stands for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. NFR is like a showdown event for the top 15 winners of other Rodeo events that pit against each other for a final showdown. Although Rodeo is generally a sport associated with the USA still there are Rodeo fans worldwide. In fact, there is no country on the globe from where people do not watch this great sporting event.

So, it does not really matter whether you are a Rodeo fan from the USA or from another place in the world. This is one event that should not be missed at any cost. That’s what we feel at least. There are many ways for the people in the USA and other parts of the world to watch the game. Today we are focusing on the live stream options which one can avail to catch the game from anywhere and anyplace in the world.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options

If you love classic America then you have to love the cowboy culture and the way things were back in the golden days. Well, those days are now gone but the spirit of Cow Boy and Rodeo is still very much alive. For all those who cannot catch the event live with their own eyes and in-person we have the second-best way to watch it. It’s called live streaming options. So here are the ways in which one can watch the NFR 2020 live stream.

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the NFR 2020. It is a PPV model based channel. That means there are no free lunches here and if you wish to watch this game through official broadcaster then you have to subscribe to the slot. Well, that should not dishearten you since its the official broadcaster and no one is going to bring things crispier and faster than them. The stream quality is really good and all you have to do is download their app and purchase the match live stream slot. In case you are not from the USA and live under the geo-restricted area then using a good quality VPN service is the answer. More on that coming in the article.

Fubo Tv

Another good option to watch the live stream of NFR 2020 is Fubo TV. Its quite popular live stream service and pretty much affordable too. Just for 19.99 USD to get access to a lot of entertaining options including sports. It also comes with a 7 day free trial period. So there is no harm in trying out this service. Again in case its geo-blocked in your area then using a VPN is the only option you have to access the service.

Youtube TV

Youtube TV and Youtube are two different services. One should not get confused with the two. Youtube TV is a premium service just like any other live stream app. However, since it’s from Youtube then the stream quality even under poor internet connections is just flawless. It is a subscription fee-based service and one has to subscribe to it to use it. Also, it’s not available everywhere in the world. So that’s one thing you must consider and check before using it. The subscription price as per the last information is 50 USD per month. It will contain the channel live streaming the NFR 2020 so if you are a big fan and want the best live stream quality then going for Youtube TV will be a wise decision.

Play Station Vue

For almost 50 USD this service is really a bargain. Yes, it might sound a bit more expensive than many other live streaming options out there but the premium quality will always come slightly expensive. Don’t get confused with the Playstation gaming console here. This service has nothing to do with gaming and its all about live streaming of content. It’s one of the best options for live streaming of National Finals Rodeo 2020 for sure. Just subscribe and enjoy it

Pro-Rodeo TV

Along with CBS Pro-Rodeo TV will also be broadcasting the event completely and in the live stream option. They are also the official broadcasters and hence the stream quality is something which one needs not worry about. If you want the best then subscribing to this option is the best thing to do.

National Finals Rodeo Venue & Date

The dates are 6th-15th December 2020 and the venue is Thomas and Mack Center at Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s going to one hell of a show and the one which should not be missed at any cost for sure. One quick fun fact, this venue can hold more than 20000 people at a given time. This should give you a fair idea about how big this event is going to be. So if you feel like catching the things the old fashioned way then we suggest you start hunting for the tickets right away. However, we have already mentioned some great alternative options above.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options Using Social Media

Reddit

A microblogging and discussion forum which is already very famous for getting some quality live stream links of all the sports. Just create a free account and join the relevant subreddits. Soon you would get some quality live stream links. You always have the option of asking for links in the discussion group or from your friends on Reddit. It’s a great place to hunt for free live stream links and is something that should be used. One can get all the juice for free here.

Facebook

Everyone is one Facebook now. Did you know that you can use your Facebook account to watch NFR 2020 Livestream also? Well, it is pretty easy, all you have to do is join the relevant facebook groups and pages. There is an option called Facebook watch party where people go live with their content. There is always the chance someone will live stream the event and you can watch it that too free of cost and in good quality.

StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon is a website that offers both social networking and blogging at the same place. Here people create their own pages and share links. All you have to do is create an account and join the relevant groups. Just like in Reddit here too you would get access to some really good live stream links for you to enjoy the match to the hilt.

Youtube

Another great option to watch the event live is through Youtube. Youtube is the second biggest social media platform after Facebook and people have created all sorts of channels here. So just be on the lookout for new channels featuring the NRF 2020 and subscribe to them. There is a very high chance that you would get to catch the game live that too in very high quality.

Using a VPN to Access Blocked Content

As we know that NFR 2020 is an All American event that has fan base all over the world. Now the only issue here is that most of the live stream services are geo-restricted to the rest of the world. VPN is the only solution to this problem. There are many good VPN services out there and most of them are pretty affordable. The most popular ones are NORD, IP Vanish and Express VPN. All of them are very competitively priced and offer superb service. They are pretty easy to set up also. Most of them have a very user-friendly interface and would only take a few minutes to get things up and running. Just visit their respective websites to know more about them.

Extra Information

NFR 2020 is not just about Rodeo and Cowboy stuff. It has many more elements and associated events with it. One of them is the Miss Rodeo pageant with goes in tandem with the main event. Miss Rodeo America is a very famous event and the one which has a high prize money of USD 20000. It features some of the most beautiful women in the USA and has something which everyone should watch. A little infusion of beauty with all the adrenaline never hurts.

EndNote

Just use the information above to enjoy the Rodeo Finals to the hilt. Its a really exciting event and one which should be enjoyed without any obstacles or delays. We hope that our little informative effort will help you have a very smooth live streaming experience. Do let us know if we have missed on certain points we would surely incorporate them in our future posts. All the best and let some excitement flow down our veins.

Kodi streaming guide to watching NFR 2020 online

NFR 2020 is just two months away. This is the time when most of the fans are hunting desperately for ways to watch then NFR 2020 or better known as National Finals Rodeo 2020 online. With the growth of the internet now, it is very easy to live stream your favorite Sporting events and entertainment events. All you need to know is the best way to do so.

As we just mentioned in the previous paragraph, internet-based entertainment options are growing by the minute. One such great platform is called Kodi. It is a media hub that actually works as software. One thing we will mention here that Kodi does not have any of its own original content. It’s just a media management platform that can be used to watch any kind of entertainment channels you want. So now, you might be wondering how can one use Kodi for live streaming NFR 2020. Well, that’s what we are here to tell you today.

As we mentioned before, that Kodi is just a media management platform. What body does is it acts as a curator of the best kind of content that one wishes to watch on a regular basis. Again we are mentioning that Kodi does not have any channel of its own, which means you have to add your favorite channels based on your favorite niche manually on Kodi. In case of National Finals Rodeo, it would be your Sports channel, which is dedicatedly serving or covering Rodeo as a sport. Now here is the step by step guide of how you can use Kodi to stream National finals Rodeo 2020.

Step 1

Install Kodi on your device. It could be a PC, laptop, mobile phone, or even a tablet. Also, Kodi is available on multiple operating systems. You can use Kodi on Windows-based systems, Linux based systems, Apple-based systems, and Android-based systems. Once you have Kodi installed on your device, then it’s time to reach on step 2.

Step 2

In this step, you have to learn how to navigate with Kodi. See Kodi is basically a media link management system. All you have to do is point the Kodi towards the channels, which would be broadcasting National finals Rodeo in live stream mode. Just a reminder that officially there are only two broadcasters for National finals Rodeo 2020 they are Pro Rodeo channel and CBS all access. Just check both the channels, whether they are compatible with Kodi devices or not. Apart from these two official channels, there are many live stream media providers like fubotv and PlayStation Vue, which can also provide good quality content and cover this event. You just have to check whether the services are compatible with Kodi.

Step 3

After you have added your favorite channels in the Kodi system, all you have to do is check whether there are subscription-based or not/. In case they are subscription-based, then just subscribe to the services for getting flawless live stream experience. Well, that’s the way you can use Kodi for live streaming the national finals Rodeo 2020.

NFR Schedule 2020

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 NFR

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Country Christmas

Starting at 8 a.m. daily

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

PRCA National Convention

Omni Fort Worth & Fort Worth Convention Center

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 1

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie-Down

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 2

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Pro Rodeo’s Permit Holder Champions Challenge

3:00 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down; Team Roping 17 and Under #10.5 Finals

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 3

• Globe Life Field

Pro Rodeo League of Women

11:30 a.m.

• Billy Bob’s Texas

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• The 33rd Annual fundraiser presents a tribute to Charlie Daniels! The funraiser remains committed to raising money for injured cowboys.

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

The Golf Club Fossil Creek

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

“We Are the West” World of Rodeo Reunion

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Billy Bob’s

• For more information please call 406-223-6503

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

8 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

Conclusion:

All in all, the National Finals Rodeo is considered as a milestone event and a de facto defining period of time within any year the rodeo event is held. For anybody who is a big fan of the rodeo event, the main events and the other celebrations are not to be missed and they have to take part to experience if their budget allows for to attend. Do not miss a single minute of the exciting 2020 NFR live stream action this year starting from December 3 to December 12 2020.

If you’re currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They’re surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can heartily recommend ExpressVPN as the best one right now.