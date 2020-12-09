Watch El Salvador vs United States Live Stream Free on Reddit

World Soccer/Football Welcome to Watch The United States Men’s National Team look to close out 2020 with a victory when they host El Salvador this evening at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The USMNT have some new faces in camp along with some known names as they seek to evaluate more talent ahead of a busy 2021.

El Salvador employs a roster that is pretty close to their strongest squad, and they’re looking to get their team in gear before they enter World Cup qualifying in early 2021. They’re going to use an experienced group of guys to try and bring a physical game to try and rattle the USMNT’s youth. Which team will have the advantage tonight: youth or experience?

Competition: International friendly

Date: Thursday 10 December 2020

Kick-off time: 00:30 (UK time)

Stadium: Inter Miami CF Stadium

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

This will be a much changed roster which is, almost, exclusively, made up of MLS based players.

Lletget, who was only available because LA Galaxy missed out on the play-off, is one of only two players involved in both squads.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will be in action in the CONCACAF Nations League, CONCACAF Gold Cup, World Cup qualifiers and, potentially, the Olympics in 2021 so he will need a big squad.

The likes of Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Mark McKenzie, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola could get the chance to stake a claim.

Efraín Álvarez is the headline inclusion; the Galaxy forward has played for Mexico 17 times at youth level.

Will this mix-and-match squad win in Miami?

As for El Salvador, the long road to Qatar 2022 starts in March for them as they seek to reach a first World Cup since Spain ’82.

They’ll face Grenada, Monserrat, The U.S. Virgin Islands and Antigua & Barbuda in the first round of qualification.

Last year, they qualified for an eighth consecutive Gold Cup to be played next summer.

Carlos de los Cobos’ squad contains a couple familiar MLS faces.

Darwin Cerén of Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers’ Andrés Flores could feature.

Will USMNT be too strong in Fort Lauderdale?