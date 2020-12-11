Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Live Free Streams on Reddit Twitter | Boxing Fight Night Tonight, How to watch online, Schedule

Joshua vs Pulev live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online. Anthony Joshua boxes Kubrat Pulev on Saturday at Wembley’s SSE Arena in his first outing of 2020 thanks to the global pandemic postponing the pair’s previous date in June. Joshua vs Pulev live stream: how to watch 2020’s biggest heavyweight fight anywhere. Anthony Joshua meets Kubrat Pulev on 12 December as they fight for the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

Due to current restrictions it will not be Tottenham Hotspur Stadium then, but Joshua does have the privilege of fighting in front of fans for the first time in the UK since lockdown, with 1,000 tickets snapped up in a hurry for this event in London, which sits in tier two under the current system in England.

It will also be interesting to see how the break has affected AJ, with 12 months since outclassing Andy Ruiz Jr in a wide points decision to reclaim the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in Saudi Arabia. The victory positions him beautifully to strike a deal to fight Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight bout and an opportunity to capture the WBC belt after the Gypsy King’s stunning win over Deontay Wilder last February.

But defeat here to the Bulgarian, who is likely fighting for the world title for the last time in his career after a battering at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014, will scrap any plans for a Fury fight in 2021.

So with everything to lose for Joshua, it will be fascinating to see the Briton’s tactics: there was great discipline to cautiously manoeuvre Ruiz Jr last time out, but now back home there are expectations that Pulev can and should be put away comfortably inside the distance.

Be sure to catch the undercard too, with plenty of interesting fights, including two more from the heavyweight division – more of which below – but here is how you can watch the big one, live on television or through a live stream:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for for Saturday, 12 December at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London, UK.

What time is the fight and when are the ring walks?

The fight will start around 10:30pm GMT, though there is a chance that the results on the undercard could bring the start time up somewhat.

Expect the ring walks to come just after 10pm GMT should there not be a series of early stoppages on the undercard, which will start at 6pm GMT.

STEVE BUNCE COLUMN: Anthony Joshua re-enters heavyweight soap opera with everything to lose

What TV channel is Joshua vs Pulev on and is there a live stream?

Joshua is back on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and the pay-per-view price this time is £24.95, the same price it was for the Ruiz Jr rematch – despite Eddie Hearn insisting at the time that the enhanced price was a one-off.

You can order the fight online here and you are able to stream in live on desktop or through the app.

The fight outside the UK can be viewed on DAZN, with information about how to view the action in your region here.

When is the weigh-in?

There is no weight limit for the heavyweights, but for ceremonial purposes, you can watch the two fighters step onto the scales after the undercard fighters at 1pm on Friday, December 11. Coverage from the weight-in will be on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube page and Sky Sports News.

What fights are on the undercard?

Odds

Joshua outright: 1/10

Joshua by knockout: 4/11

Joshua by decision: 7/2

Pulev outright: 6/1

Pulev by knockout: 9/1

Pulev by decision: 22/1

Draw: 25/1

Prediction

Pulev should be made for Joshua, if he can flick the switch to become the vicious finisher he was before the Ruiz fights. The straight right ought to land regularly and when Pulev wobbles, we expect the Briton to jump on the Bulgarian and finish him off to perfectly set up the undisputed fight with Fury in 2021. Joshua inside five round.

What are the fighters saying?

Joshua: “My body is just a vessel that carries my brain, so I have trained my brain more than I have trained my body. I am ready for war. I am ready for a fight and looking forward to it.”

Pulev: “I will be absolutely different because I have a lot of experience from that fight and now I will be new Kubrat Pulev. It (Joshua-Fury) will be a good fight, but I don’t believe that this fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony, a lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay. This was my late father’s dream.

“That is why me and my brother are here. His project was that he have sons and for these boys to become boxing champions. And we are now real, this is now fact. He looks from above and I’m sure he’s happy. He wants to win on Saturday night with me.”

Joshua faces Pulev on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office . Book Joshua vs Pulev now!