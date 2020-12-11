Sam Eggington Vs Ashley Theophane Live Stream Reddit Boxing 2020 Watch Full Fight Online Free

Former British boxing champ Ashley Theophane says he aims to deliver a knockout blow to knife crime in what could be the final bout of his career. Click Here To Watch Boxing Live Theophane’s live TV clash against super-welterweight contender Sam Eggington tonight will feature four empty chairs at ringside, representing the number of victims stabbed to death on average each week in the UK. How To Watch Sam Eggington Vs Ashley Theophane Live Stream Online Free?

Paddington-born Theophane, 40, spent six months on remand awaiting trial for armed robbery as a teenager and was acquitted at trial.But realising he was “wasting his life”, he took up boxing and was later promoted by legend Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

The ex-light welterweight champion, who has 50 wins under his belt, is now spearheading the charity Gloves Up, Knives Down.

Outside the ring, Theophane – nicknamed “Treasure” – raises awareness of youth knife crime, going to schools encouraging pupils to take up boxing to learn discipline, respect and self-worth.

He told the Standard: “I feel strongly about knife crime but not much has changed from when I was a teenager.

“Each empty chair will represent a person who won’t see Christmas and 2021.“Investment needs to be put into youth services to help these kids channel their energy.

“I come from that background. When I was a young, I was up to no good and I changed.“I can show them you don’t have to walk this path. You can go on to achieve your dreams.

“You only have to look at what Anthony Joshua has done. With sport if you don’t put the work in, you don’t get the rewards.”If Theophane wins the bout against Eggington, he plans to box once more abroad before retiring after 17 years.

Promoter Mick Hennessy, of Hennessy Sport, said: “It’s fantastic that fans are being let back into sporting arenas but it’s important we don’t forget those unable to attend, especially due to tragically having their lives taken away from them.”

Joe Brett, founder of Gloves Up, Knives Down, added: “It’s easy for people to dismiss knife crime as a statistic – but these are real lives lost, young people robbed of their futures, and real families and communities devastated.”

London Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “When I was younger, gymnastics and the Army Cadets kept me on the straight and narrow. Boxing can do the same thing for young people today.”