Bakole vs Kuzmin Live Stream Reddit How To Watch Boxing 2020 Online Free Tv

Two exciting Heavyweight matchups have been added to the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Unified World Title defence against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since his three-round destruction of Pavel Sour at Manchester Arena back in March to take on Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), a former opponent of Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte.

“I’m very excited to be back in action again on December 12,” said Fury. “It’s been a while and I’m ready to show what I’m all about. I’ve been in the gym working on a lot of different aspects of my game, perfecting what I needed to do.

“Mariusz Wach is a good fighter who’s been in with many top tier fighters including a World Title challenge. He brings power and size, and you can’t switch off for a second. I want these kind of fights as these fights will help me achieve what I need. I’m expecting a tough fight with Wach.”

Martin Bakole and Sergey Kuzmin fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title after their proposed fight earlier in the year was rescheduled. Both men share respective 15-1 records and will be looking to gatecrash the world rankings.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting for the WBC International Title on such a big night of boxing, said Bakole. “A victory over Kuzmin is another step to making my dreams come true.”

“This fight with Bakole is very important for me, I need to bounce back from my defeat to Michael Hunter last time and get back on track towards a World Title,” revealed Kuzmin. “Martin is big, tall and comes forward, we know his strengths. I come only to win on December 12.”