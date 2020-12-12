Figueiredo vs Moreno Live Stream | How to Watch UFC 256 Fight Online Reddit Stream Free TV Coverage

The UFC 256 strong PPV card includes a lightweight clash between Figueiredo vs Moreno at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, reigning champion, faces Mexican Brandon Moreno, ranked number one and natural challenger to the 125-pound belt, in addition to being one of the fighters of the moment.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Figueiredo vs. Moreno rights holders, you won’t be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country Here’s how to find a UFC 256 live stream and watch the MMA from anywhere in the world. You may even be able to watch it free.

Figueiredo vs Moreno Live Stream on ESPN+

UFC 256 airs live on pay-per-view, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and one fight on ESPN+/Fight Pass at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

UFC 256 Live Stream from anywhere

You can watch UFC 256: “Figueiredo vs. Moreno” live from any digital and/or mobile device with an ESPN+ subscription (get one here) followed by a one-time PPV purchase.

The UFC 256 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno live.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Prelim (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

UFC 256 Live without cable?

If you don’t have a cable connection, you won’t lose hope because you can watch Figueiredo vs Moreno Live Beauty with other choices. It is available on ESPN Plus stations and has options for streaming other than its own. They’ve got internet networks where they can live stream events. Visiting the official website and downloading the program is everything you need to do.

UFC 256 Live Stream using Social Media

Well, apart from the paid streaming channels and the services, you can also use social media to watch UFC 256 live stream online. Yes, social media are the free option where we have put in a lot of hard work to find the best of all social media platforms. Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s go ahead and uncover the best of all social media platforms, one by one.

UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno MMA Live Stream Free

Round-By-Round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 256 fight card below, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online. Coverage of the main card starts around 3am on the morning or Sunday 13th December. The big fight – Figueiredo vs. Moreno – is expected to get underway around 6am Sunday.