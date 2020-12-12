Stevenson vs Clary Live Stream Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary Full Fight Reddit Online Free

Olympic silver-medalist Shakur Stevenson returns to action on Saturday when the unbeaten 23-year-old prospect makes his eagerly-anticipated debut at super-featherweight against Toka Kahn Clary.

Stevenson was one of the first notable boxing names to get back into the ring after the COVID-19 pandemic froze live events for several months, halting Puerto Rico’s Felix Caraballo in the sixth round at the MGM Grand “bubble” in Las Vegas.

Stevenson is fighting for the second time this year and looking to improve on his 14-0 record. He knocked out Felix Caraballo in the sixth round of their fight back in June, which also happened to be his debut at the junior lightweight level.

Prior to that he had fought as a featherweight, winning the WBO featherweight title a year ago October before moving up in weight. He is currently the No. 1 contender to Jamel Herring in the WBO rankings.

Clary is 28-2 and coming off a second-round TKO of Jonathan Perez. Clary has won three straight since losing a unanimous decision to Kid Galahad in October 2018.

Included in those three wins are claiming and then retaining the NABA-USA super featherweight title. This is viewed as a bit of a keep-busy fight for the up-and-coming Stevenson. Clary seems to

Shortly after that win, “Sugar” vacated the WBO 126 lb title and declared his intent to unify the super-feather division.

Clary is regarded by many as a stepping stone for the Rio 2016 performer, but the big-punching Liberia-born fighter has 19 career knockouts to his name, with two coming in his last three wins, and poses a one-punch threat at all times.

It will also be Stevenson’s first professional bout against a southpaw, making it likely that the betting favorite will need to bring his “A-Game” to avoid a slip on fight night.

“Tune in December 12,” said Stevenson. “I’m going to put on an amazing performance and I’m going to show why everybody believes why I’m one of the best young fighters in the sport.

It’s going to be fireworks.”

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

Date: Saturday Dec. 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Main card: 10 p.m. ET

The undercard for Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary begins at 7 p.m. ET. The three-fight main card, headlined by Stevenson-Clary, gets underway at 10 p.m. ET.

Stevenson vs. Clary TV channel, live stream

In the U.S., the undercard is available on ESPN+, and the main card is available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

In Canada, the main card is available on TSN 5.

The show can also be purchased globally on FITE for $12.99.

Where is the Stevenson vs. Clary fight?

The card takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The venue has created a “bubble”, fully compliant with COVID-19 guidelines.

Shakur Stevenson record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: Newark, New Jersey

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 68″

Age: 23

Total fights: 14

Record: 14-0, 8 KOs

Toka Kahn Clary record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: Monrovia, Liberia

Height: 5’6″

Reach: 72 1/2″

Age: 28

Total fights: 30

Record: 28-2, 19 KOs

Stevenson vs. Clary full card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Khan Clary, 10 rounds at junior lightweight

Felix Verdejo vs. Masayoshi Nakatani, 10 rounds at lightweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Ulises Sierra, 8 rounds at super middleweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Larry Fryers, 6 rounds at welterweight

Clay Collard vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds at middleweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds at featherweight

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Saul Juarez, 6 or 8 rounds at junior flyweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Michael Land, 4 rounds at featherweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Llewelyn McClamy, 4 rounds at welterweight