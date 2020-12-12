UFC Fight 256: Moreno vs Figueiredo Live Online Game Free

The World Guide to watch ufc 256 Live streams Online. You Can Watch the co-main event Figueiredo vs Moreno Live stream Free on your device from anywhere in the world.UFC Champions of today hails from all corners of the globe represent the new level of dominance. They will clash with each other on September 26, 2020, on Flash Forum in at UFC APEX. The ufc 256 Free Main Event Features a pair of Flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

ufc 256 Overview

When is UFC 256 ?

UFC 256 takes place on Saturday, December 12.

The UFC’s Apex Facility in Las Vegas plays host.

The early prelims get underway from 11.30pm GMT, the prelims 1am and the main card 3am.

Expect the main event of Figueiredo vs Moreno at around 5am GMT.

This week on ufc 256 headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. The co-headline event will be a Flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Also a Featured Preliem card fight between Brad Riddell and Alex Da Silva “Leko”. We will try to discuss each and every fight in detail here.

Main Card

There will be total five fights in ufc 256 live main card which will be directly available in ESPN+.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya is the most sophisticated striker we have ever seen in the ufc middleweight division. He is one of the best fighters that stepped foot in the octagon. The Current Champion is Nigerian born and New Zealand made Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya always wants to take on the biggest Challange. Currently, Izzy is in 19 – 0 and the Challenger for the middleweight division title for this time is Paulo Costa. In the present time, He is the scariest knockout artist in the middleweight division. A 13 -0 Brazilian born finisher who marches down his opponents. with solid confidence.

Both fighters bring a lot to the firepower in the ring. Adesanya who is named “The Last style bender” for good reason. He switches stances, uses his faints. He draws his opponent into traps. he can bends styles in a lot of angles and a lot of perceptions as to how striking should be.

Izzy will light his opponent up with power when his opponent least expects it also he can outpoint his opponent from a distance.

On the opposite side, Costa is not just like a typical bully. Costa can change timing and levels with time passing by on the ring. If Costa gets a chance he will ram his opponents appropriately to the fence line for releasing his bursts.

Right Now According to oddsmakers Adesanya is favorite -175 and Costa at +150.

Dominick Reyes Vs Jan Blachowicz

The Co-headline event of ufc 256 will be Dominick Reyes x Jan Blachowicz. Reyes comes into this fight 6 wins 1 loss inside the ufc. primarily Dominick is a striker and a very good wrestler too.

Watch Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz Live Stream Free

Reyes is coming off a loss to Jon Jones. Among all the fans in MMA, there is a huge debate some say he won the fight against Jones and some say he lost. Either way, he showed a lot of people how high-level fighter he really is. He is a sniper of a left hand and with a huge left kick.

Reyes is one of the best at getting back to his feet when up against the opponent’s defense. The opponent Jan Blachowicz comes into this fight 9 wins 5 losses inside the ufc. He is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu also a powerful nasty striker. To many fans, Jan was overlooked for many years now starting to prove why he’s at the top just like Dominick Reyes.

The mental side of warfare will be huge in this fight. In a recent interview with Reyes, he’s acting like he already is the champion of the light heavyweight division which could really backfire in this fight.

Watch Jéssica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas fight in UFC women Strawweight division is a rematch which is added in ufc 256 on July 11 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This report was first reported by Combate but now this is the official announcement by the UFC authority. Both Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas is former UFC Strawweight Champion. Therefore, Namajunas vs Andrade fight is going to be a brutal fight in ufc 256.

At UFC 217 in 2017, Rose Namajunas won her UFC Strawweight Title by beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk. After that, Namajunas beat Jedrzejcxyk again at UFC 223 in a rematch. She lost her title to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in May.

Jessica Andrade was on her four-fight win streak after beating Rose Namajunas. In her last fight against Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade lost her UFC Strawweight Title in the first round via TKO.

Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas

Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas fight bout is confirmed to take place at ufc 256 on July 11. Initially, Combat reported this news but now UFC announce the confirmation of this bout. Both PVZ and Amanda agreed to fight each other at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July.

Paige VanZant is absolutely ready and fit to step back into the Octagon. VanZant vs Ribas fight is going to be PVZ’s last fight as per the contract with UFC. Therefore, 12 gauge should look for a high note ending with UFC.

Including three Octagon win, Amanda Ribas won her last four fights in a row. She wins over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, and Ronda Markos after PVZ’s last appearance in last January. She wins three-fight via KO out of her nine wins.

Reyes is coming up against a guy who has been here for quite a few years and a guy that’s been climbing the mountain in ufc light heavyweight division. It will not be a shocking moment if Blachowicz wins this fight. Blachowicz has nasty hands. he’s a good kicker himself and a very good jiu-jitsu techniques holder.

According to oddsmakers, Jan Blachowicz is +230 (underdog) and Dominick Reyes is -270 (favorite).

Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval

Another ufc 256 Main card fight is the Flyweight division’s Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara-France.

Brandon Royval comes into this fight 1-0 inside the ufc octagon. He is mainly a grappler. He debuted against veteran fighter Tim Elliott. he was able to find a submission in that fight. Brandon is primarily a jiu-jitsu fighter. Armbars, triangles he doesn’t mind which one but he’s going to search for that submission.

Kai Kara-France comes into this fight with 4 wins 1 loss inside the ufc octagon. He is primarily a striker and he is training out of City Kickboxing. kai has fought against many grapplers in the past but the only time kai kara outclassed by Brandon Moreno. Kai has big punching power with good combinations and underrated wrestling techniques in his arsenal.

So Kai has experience already in this type of matchup. This will be a tough fight. Fans will be looking for could Brandon takedown Kai and find that submission or Kai is able to stay on his feet and fight with his kickboxing pressure.

The odds of this matchup are Kai Kara-France is favorite -235 and Brandon Royval at +195.

Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks

ON ufc 256 Main card also hold Womens Strawweight division fight where Ketlen Vieira will face Sijara Eubanks.

The Brazilian Ketlen Vieira comes into this fight 4 wins 1 loss in his ufc career. He is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a very experienced judo player also quite a well-rounded fighter. In his last fight, she was completely stopped by Irene Aldana. MMA Fans didn’t expect Irene to knock Ketlen into the first round.

It will be very interesting to see how Vieira returns after such a bad knockout. Prior to that fight though Ketlen looked very dangerous and she looked promising and that’s why it’s going to be interesting to see how she returns against Sijara Eubanks.

Before this fight, Sijara Eubanks has 4 wins and 2 losses inside the ufc octagon. He is a boxer and wrestler and a very decent jiu-jitsu player. Sijara is coming off a win against the Julia Avila. Her wrestling in that fight isn’t good enough but she still able to get those takedowns stayed on top of Avila.

The Current odds of this fight are Ketlen Vieira at -190 (favorite) and Sijara Eubanks at +155 ( underdogs). Even if the odds it will be a pretty close fight considering the recent loss of Vieira and considering the recent performance of Sijara Eubanks.

Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov

The First Match of the ufc 256 main cards will be Zubaira Tukhugov vs Hakeem Dawodu.

Canadian MMA fighter Hakeem Dawodu comes into this fight 4 wins and 1 loss in his ufc career. He is primarily a Muay Thai striker. He lost his debut fight against Danny Henry in a shocking fashion. After that in his next 4 fight, Hakeem proves his striking ability.

Zubaira Tukhugov without a doubt a step up in competition for Hakeem. The kicking ability Dawodu has is by far the most dangerous part of his striking game.

Before this fight, Seasoned powerful kicker Russians MMA fighter Zubaira has 4 wins, 1 loss and 1draw in his ufc career. He is mainly a grappler and a Combat Sambo fighter.

He is in the same Team with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who will be playing at ufc 254. Lerone Murphy was the only fighter who was able to survive the grappling skills of Zubaira. However, Zubaira didn’t even need to use his grappling skills in his last fight against Kevin Aguilar.

The actual odds for this fight are Hakeem Dawodu coming in +120 and Zubaira Tukhugov is at -140.

Preliminary card

There will be a total of four fights in the ufc 256 Preliminary card which will be directly available in ESPN 2 / ESPN+.

Brad Riddell vs Alex da Silva

The ufc 256 Premiliminary cards featured main fight will be Alex da Silva vs Brad Riddell.

The official ufc records of Brad Riddell is 2-0. He is primarily a brilliant kickboxing fighter. Brad has action-packed fights and he doesn’t hold back at all. Even if he is no means of a grappler but if we look at his past fights, he has done well grappling with Jamie Mullarkey.

He also got his own takedown against the Russian grappler Magomed Mustafaev. This is exactly why Brad Riddell looks good in transitioning into MMA from kickboxing.

The opponent Alex da Silva comes into this fight 1 win and 1 loss in his ufc career. We are not sure if Alexis more of a striker or more of a grappler. Because we still didn’t see him enough in action on UFC. In his UFC debut fight against Alexander Yakovlev.

in that fight, his IQ is kinda let him down. If he just kept on striking in that fight he could have won but for some reason, he chose to jump to the Yakovlev in the corner of the octagon in the second round. And he lost the fight by Submission.

The actual odds for this fight are Brad Riddell coming in -330 and Alex da Silva is at +260.

Diego Sanchez vs Jake Matthews

On ufc 256 Jake Matthews will face Diego Sanchez will fight in the welterweight division.

Diego Sanchez is a veteran of veterans a legend of the game who seen it all and he can do it all. Fighting for many years Fans are pretty sad that he refused to fight Michel Pereira after that illegal knee. His Overall Record in MMA is 30 wins 12 loss.

Jake Matthews comes into this fight 9 wins and 4 losses in ufc career. He is primarily a grappler, wrestler and jiu-jitsu fighter. Jake has brilliant strong wrestling and brilliant strong jiu-jitsu.

There’s absolutely no question about Jake when it comes to the grappling side of his game. Jake has actually improved a lot as a striker too. you take a look at his fight against Rostem Akman. He was able to keep that in a kickboxing battle for the whole fight and had success. There is more success than Rostem Akman in terms of striking ability.

Without a doubt though Jake is at his best when he’s taken the opponent to the octagon. Diego Sanchez has never been submitted or he never faces any TKO loss till now. If Someone says Jake Matthews is going to be the first guy to do that will be a huge statement to make. However, odds for this fight are Jake Matthews coming in -550 and Diego Sanchez is at +255.

Shane Young vs Ľudovít Klein

Another Tough Fight On Featherweight division of ufc 256 between Ľudovít Klein and Shane Young.

MMA Fighter from New Zealand Shane Young comes into this fight 2 wins and 1 loss in his ufc career. He is training out of City Kickboxing which is the camp of Adasanya and many other top fighters on this event. Shane debuted against Current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Although he lost that fight quite clearly and quite convincingly. But the notable thing is he still went 15 minutes with the current champion.

The opponent Ľudovít Klein, his MMA record is 16 wins and 2 losses. It will be his ufc debut fight. He is primarily a boxer. Although this guy is not shy to kick his opponent in the head. He has a very nasty kicking habit. His left kick will fly up to his opponent’s head within half a second. Both of these fighters are very good at what they do.

According to oddsshark the current odds of this fight are Shane Young coming in -105 and Ľudovít Klein is at -125.

William Knight vs Aleksa Camur

The first fight of the ufc 256 Preliminary cards will be a Light Heavyweight bout between Aleksa Camur and William Knight.

USA MMA Fighter William Knight has an MMA record of 8 wins 1 loss as a pro. He will also be making his ufc debut. Previously William has fought on the Contender Series twice. He got finishes in both of these fights.

The opponent Aleksa Camur has an ufc record of 1 win. He also fought on the contender series. In his ufc debut against Justin Ledet. It wasn’t too impressive or too disappointing. He wins that fight by unanimous decision.

The current odds of this fight are Aleksa Camur coming in -155 and William Knight is at +135.

Early Preliminary card

There will be only two fights in the ufc 256 Early Preliminary card which will be directly available in ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass.

Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes

In the Early Preliminary card of ufc 256 the Heavyweight Bout between Jeff Hughes and Juan Espino.

Jeff Hughes comes into this fight 0 wins, 2 losses and 1 no contest in his ufc career. He is primarily a stand-up and bang type of fighter.

He is purely looking to use his punching power. His training partner is Stipe Miocic the current UFC Heavyweight Championship. Jeff is becoming a better wrestler week by week. Jeff Hughes really didn’t show us much at the moment. He didn’t perform well against Raphael Pessoa in his last fight. He lost that fight by unanimous decision.

The opponent Juan Francisco Espino will be making his ufc debut in this fight. His Pro MMA Records is 9 wins and 1 loss. Espino is primarily a grappler and a jiu-jitsu fighter. There are five submission wins in his pro MMA career. It’s absolutely no secret what Juan is looking to do in this fight. As for his striking, we can’t really say whether he needs to work there or not.

This will be a striker vs grappler fight. Odds of this fight are Juan Espino coming in -300 and Jeff Hughes is at +240.

Khadis Ibragimov vs Danilo Marques

The first Fight Of ufc 256 and the first match of the early preliminary card will be a light heavyweight bout between Danilo Marques and Khadis Ibragimov.

The Russian fighter Khadis Ibragimov has zero wins and three losses in his ufc career. Khadis back is absolutely against the wall in this fight. If we take a look at Ibragimov‘s ufc career so far we can see the weaknesses in his cardio. His Cardio wasn’t anywhere near good enough against Da Un Jung, and Ed Herman.

he gets very crazy with his striking which pretty much leaves him open to counter shots. In his last fight against Roman Dolidze, He lost the fight most embarrassing way in the first round.

The opponent Danilo Marques will also make his ufc debut. Before joining ufc he has MMA records of 9 wins and 2 losses. He seems to be primarily a grappler and a jiu-jitsu fighter.

Both of these fighters are at a similar level Khadis Ibragimov has shown us weaknesses and Danilo Marques 34 years old just getting his opportunity to fight at the highest level of MMA. The Odds of this fight are Khadis Ibragimov coming in -165 and Danilo Marques is at +135.

Guide To Watch ufc 256 Live Stream Free Online

There will be a total of 11 fights in ufc 256. Here we will try to give you a brief idea of how can you guys watch ufc 256 live stream from your location.

ufc 256 streams In ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

ufc 256 Early Preliminary and Preliminary card will be available on ESPN2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass.

ESPN2 and ESPN+ is also a monthly subscription membership will cost $5.99/month or yearly $49.99.

UFC Fight pass is a monthly subscription. The price starts at $9.99/month.if you purchase a yearly pass it will cost you $95.99/yr.

The PPV Event Cost for ESPN+ subscribers will be $64.99.If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ offers f $84.98 for a yearly subscription which includes ufc 256 live events.

If you want to watch this on your mobile device or other specialized devices. you have to download their apps form ESPN+ websites. They support a wide range of devices.

Watch ufc 256 On BT Sports and other European Country

If you are in the UK and you want to enjoy ufc 256 then you have two options. First, you have to open up your VPN and purchase an ESPN subscription. And the second option is BT Sports for the UK. BT Sports has a monthly subscription offer which starts at £25/month.

And for Other European Country Viaplay. Viaplay has Country specific websites. So search for them in google you will find the right options.

ufc 256 Live Free On Youtube, Twitter, Reddit And Other Platform

If you really want to enjoy this event for free. There is no legal way to watch it for free. But it’s not impossible. The Internet Is a big place and honestly if you search for the event Correctly. You will find it very fast. You have to look for the streaming websites although they are illegal.

They don’t have the rights to broadcast the UFC Events. Streaming Can be cut at any moment due to copyright issues. So when you are at this keep a few alternative streaming sites on hand.

If you search in the community like Reddit, Twitter, Youtube. You will find some users directly broadcast the Commetraty of the events. You can get the ufc 256 live fight result in real-time.

Final Words

On September 26 two undefeated fighters will face off each other. One of them will lose their undefeated record. As an MMA Fan like me, It will be really fascinating to watch who will prevail in the end Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa.

We try our best to cover all the aspects of ufc 256 as a whole in a shortcut. Still, there is a lot of speculation, prediction and analysis regarding those 22 fighters that we couldn’t cover. For More Information regarding ufc 256 Check our News And Updates Section.