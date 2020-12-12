Watch Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Live Stream

Scroll back up to restore default view. Yahoo Sports What to watch: Week 15 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread Sam Cooper Sam Cooper Thu, December 10, 2020, 6:09 AM GMT+6·8 min read Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

Though there will be a slew of games on the slate next week as well, this is technically the final week of the regular season for most conferences. Conference title games are on tap next weekend. There’s even a bowl game scheduled for next Saturday, too.

Though a few high-profile games — like Ohio State vs. Michigan — have been wiped from the schedule, there are still teams out there jockeying for spots in their respective conference championship games. There are also opportunities for teams to better position themselves for improved bowl slots.

Georgia will not be in the CFP this season, but they are attempting to play on New Year’s Day. They face a feisty Missouri team that has won five of their last six games and should be going bowling. The key for Georgia is quarterback J.T. Daniels, the USC transfer, who has 540 yards and six TDs in wins over Mississippi State (31-24) and South Carolina (45-16). Georgia has taken care of teams this season, but they have not looked dominant as their defense has some holes. The Tigers will take advantage at home and cover the 13 points.

*Miami has quietly won five straight games but they are not playing for a title game. The ACC Championship is set with Notre Dame taking on Clemson once again next week. This game is about defense and whether Miami can hold down a North Carolina team that has pretty averaged over 54 points in their last three wins, but scored just 17 against the Irish on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels are loaded on offense, but their defense has been awful at times. Take the better defense and the ‘Canes giving the three points.

Week 15 preview: Top games to watch this week

Western Michigan (4-1) at Ball State (4-1) | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+

If you’re into seeing a division clincher, check this out. The winner of this will meet Buffalo for the MAC crown next week. While WMU played in the conference championship game in 2016, Ball State hasn’t made it to that point since 2008. Since losing to Miami (Ohio) in their first game, the Cardinals have put together four wins in a row.

No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy | 3 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+

Keep it going, Coastal. One week after defeating No. 13 and then-undefeated BYU with ESPN’s College GameDay watching, the Chanticleers hit the road to meet Troy. Coastal still has a chance to make a New Year’s Six game — a dominant rout here would keep that dream well alive.

Navy at Army | 3 p.m. Saturday | CBS

In recent years, this game got Saturday to itself. That’s not happening in 2020 because COVID schedule adjustments, but Army-Navy remains must-see football. Navy may be on a four-game losing streak coming in and the Black Knights are 7-2, but don’t be shocked if this is close.

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

UNC and the Hurricanes didn’t make the ACC Championship game, but the winner here will feel a lot better about this season. The Tar Heels did beat rival NC State and previously ranked Virginia Tech, but they’re still looking for a signature win. Miami, which has won five in a row since falling to Clemson, fits that role.

LSU at No. 6 Florida | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

No, LSU isn’t anywhere close to what it was last year. That’s obvious. But Florida can’t look ahead to the SEC Championship Game showdown with No. 1 Alabama. The Gators are in a win-out situation to make the College Football Playoff, plus Kyle Trask (and Kyle Pitts) are looking for Heisman votes.

No. 15 USC at UCLA | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

A USC victory would put the Trojans into the Pac-12 title game, but a Colorado win followed by a USC defeat would give the Buffaloes the division title. USC is now the Pac-12’s highest ranked team in the CFP at No. 15. However, rival UCLA has won two in a row.

Week 15 preview: Big questions

What are the latest conference championship game situations?

While some matchups are already locked in, others need this week’s action to decide the matchups. Here’s what we know going into the week:

AAC: Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

ACC: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Big 12: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Conference USA: Matchup TBD

MAC: Buffalo vs. Western Michigan-Ball State winner

Mountain West: Boise State, Nevada, San Jose State are in contention

Pac-12: TBD

SEC: Alabama vs. Florida

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana

Of the known games, Ohio State’s inclusion is notable. Though the Buckeyes are undefeated, they were in danger of not meeting the minimum games played requirement to qualify — Saturday’s game vs. Michigan was the latest cancelation. But on Wednesday, the Big Ten voted to eliminate the minimum-game requirement. So now OSU will play Northwestern.

Is Iowa State now a serious CFP threat?

No, probably not. For one thing, no two-loss team has made the four-team CFP. But the Cyclones are now No. 7 in the rankings — up two from last week — and play No. 11 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 19.

No. 7 seems close to No. 4 — that’s only three spots away, after all — but things would likely have to get really crazy for the Cyclones to move up to there. We’re talking Ohio State losing to Northwestern, Notre Dame beating Clemson again (and maybe even badly), Texas A&M falling to Tennessee, Alabama crushing Florida and maybe even something like undefeated Cincinnati losing to Tulsa (just in case). That would definitely muddy the waters.