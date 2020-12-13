Football Team vs. 49ers live stream (12/13): How to watch NFL Week 14 online, TV, time

When Alex Smith steps on the field to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec 13, for the Washington Football Team for just the second time since being traded away more than seven years ago, little will look familiar. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The roster and coaching staff will have completely changed when Washington (5-7) takes on San Francisco (5-7) on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting for a playoff spot. Even the location will be different, with the Niners temporarily playing their home games in Arizona after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus protocols.

Match Details:

Team Name: Washington Football Team vs San Francisco 49ers

Football Team vs 49ers

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 4:25 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – FOX-Live Stream: Watch Here

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

If the Washington Football Team is to win their fourth consecutive game on Sunday — something the team hasn’t done since 2016 — the Burgundy and Gold will have to do so without their standout rookie running back.I

Antonio Gibson won’t suit up against the 49ers due to a toe injury, one that sidelined him for almost the entirety of the team’s Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh. Gibson was ruled out on Friday with a toe injury. Practice squad running back Javon Leake has been elevated to the active roster and is set to make his NFL debut.

Washington’s top two offensive lineman, Morgan Moses and Brandon Scherff, are both active. Moses was listed as questionable with a groin injury, while Scherff was questionable with a calf issue.

Two NFC teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs face off this week, as The Washington Football Team travels to Arizona to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Washington is riding a three-game win streak, and just took down the last remaining undefeated team in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Alex Smith, who is now the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, will also get a chance to defeat the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. The 49ers are coming off of a 34-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and need to get back into the win column this Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The 49ers lead the all time series against Washington, 18-10-1, and have won five out of the past six matchups. According to William Hill Sportsbook, the 49ers are currently three-point favorites over Washington, and the total is listed at 43.5. Only two of our eight CBS NFL experts have Washington covering the spread this week. Find out who they are, here.

Join us in the live blog below for the latest news as well as fantasy and gambling analysis regarding today’s matchup.

