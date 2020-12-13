Giants vs. Cardinals score: Live updates, TV channel, streaming info, odds for Week 14 game

The Seahawks are coming off a 23-17 victory over the Eagles last Sunday and are looking to make it three straight wins with a win against the Giants this afternoon. The Giants will be without Daniel Jones due to injury and will have Colt McCoy under center, we’ll see if he can produce enough to win against Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, and the Seattle squad today. Can Russell Wilson give them a boost when they take on the Giants? Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Team Name: Arizona Cardinals Vs New York Giants

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 1:00 PM ET

COVERAGE

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

This weekend when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals, New York will have a chance to do something they haven’t done since the 2016 season.

Even out its home record at 3-3.

If home is where the heart is, then MetLife Stadium hasn’t exactly been a place of comfort for the Giants since that 2016 season when they recorded a 7-1 home-field record.

In each season since, the Giants finished with a 2-6 mark at home, not exactly something to brag about.

But if the Giants can take care of business against a reeling Cardinals team that has lost four out of their last five games, that will not only help the Giants stay atop of the NFC East (where if they win the division, they will host a game, by the way) but also get them into a groove since starting this weekend, three of their remaining four games are at home.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks -11

Over/Under: 46.5 (-110)

Kelvin Beachum has a theory on what’s gone wrong with the Cardinals’ offense. It falls in line with the theory regarding negative happenstances, that one is a mistake, two is a coincidence and three is a trend.

Except the Cardinals right tackle points the finger at Bill Belichick and every descendant from the Patriots’ coaching tree the Cardinals have faced this season.

“I would say if you come from the Belichick tree, there’s a way in which those teams have defended us,” Beachum said, referring to losses this season against the Lions, then-coached by former Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, the Dolphins, coached by another ex-Belichick assistant in Brian Flores, and the Patriots, coached by Belichick himself.

If someone told you weeks ago the New York Giants would be heading in the opposite direction of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, you would’ve smirked knowingly — unless they said the former was heading north and the latter was beginning to tailspin. In a wild 2020 season, the Giants are 5-7 and have climbed from the bottom of the NFC East to the No. 1 seat by virtue of a four-game win streak that included an attention-grabbing upset over the Seattle Seahawks. They’ll get another stab at the NFC West when the Cardinals fly into MetLife Stadium, but sitting at 6-6 and losers of three straight, Arizona needs to get back in the win column or else.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have the ability to break the game wide open, but the Giants defense has been resurgent as of late, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams wants to pluck wings on Sunday. This game will also mark the return of Daniel Jones — who missed Week 13 with a hamstring injury — and he’ll have his work cut out for him if the Cardinals defense is firing on all cylinders. This could be a nailbiter, as evidenced by oddsmakers listing the Cardinals as just 2.5-point favorites to win on the road, per William Hill Sportsbook. Be sure to check out the picks from our CBS Sports experts before placing your bets, though.

It’s a game that’s suddenly become one of the most interesting in the NFC this week, so glue yourself to the live blog below for highlights, updates and more.