NFL-STreams: Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game Live Stream Reddit – NFL Football Game 2020 Week-14 Online For Free Streaming Reddit NFL

It’s back to normal for the NFL, at least for a week. After getting to experience Tuesday and Wednesday football over the past few weeks, we’re back to center with a Sunday/Monday slate after the Rams made quick work of the Patriots on Thursday night.Jacksonville is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak when they face Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, who are still in the playoff hunt and will look to build on their momentum. Can the Vikings continue to make a push for the playoffs with a win today? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game this afternoon.

Click Here Titans vs Jaguars live stream Free

Match Details:

Team Name: Tennessee Titans Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday December 13, 2020

Kickoff – 1:00 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – CBS-Live Stream: Watch Here

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL.

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Jaguars should take note of what the Browns were able to accomplish last week. A surefire way to beat the Titans is to jump out to an early lead, and force them to throw the ball instead of rely on Derrick Henry. The reigning rushing champion rushed for just 60 yards last week, but has recorded over 100 rushing yards in three out of the past four games. Coach Marrone would also be smart to keep the ball in the air this week with D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault. The Titans have one of the worst pass rushes and secondaries in the league, so Glennon could be set for one of this best outings of the year.

The Titans are obviously going to attempt to establish tempo with Henry, but a balanced offensive attack could be just as effective. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 45 passes for a season-high 389 yards, three touchdowns and an interception last week, while Corey Davis set career highs in catches (11), receiving yards (182) and also caught a touchdown. As for the defense, tightening up the secondary will be important, but so is limiting James Robinson, as he leads all rookie with 1,278 yards from scrimmage.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Titans -7.5

The Titans are 2-5 against the spread as favorites this season and 0-2 against the spread as a touchdown favorite. In fact, under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans are 1-4 against the spread as a touchdown favorite. The lone cover came in Week 17 last season against the Houston Texans, when AJ McCarron started at quarterback. I’ll take the Titans to win this game, but I’m not going to touch that spread.

Score: Titans 28-23

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars +10.5

NFL Week 14 game, The Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL.. The Miami Dolphins invite the protecting Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium for a profoundly foreseen confrontation Sunday.

Fubo TV – You can include Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

YouTube TV — Offers more than 85 channels of sports, entertainment, news, and more. There is no cable box, contracts, or hidden fees. You also get unlimited DVR space. A free trial is offered.

NBC — The pregame and postgame coverage will air on NBC Sports Bengals.

Hulu TV – You can still get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV. From live sports, news and kids shows to full seasons of exclusive series, originals and hit movies

CBS All Access — Stream your local NFL on CBS games live on your TV, phone, or other connected devices with CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app through your TV provider.

NFL Network — Get NFL Network live with fuboTV. Watch the football season online live and on demand, anytime and anywhere on your computer, phone, tablet, or streaming device. fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, with a reminder of the trial end date on the 6th

Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream from US

The Titans vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV.

Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream from UK

Titans vs Jaguars Streaming in the UK, with Titans vs Jaguars live streams starting at 2 p.m. live BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on NFL game.

Titans vs Jaguars without cable

Therefore, for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network.

Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream from Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Jaguars live streams in Canada.

Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream from Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live NFL week 14. If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports NFL coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended