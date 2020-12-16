How to watch Sydney Reddit Stream: Tszyu vs Morgan Live Stream

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW. The pair battles it out on the top of Sydney Superfight card co-headlined by a six-rounder between Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Rising Aussie boxing superstar Tim Tszyu is out to take a huge step towards a world title while Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen will provide the fireworks in what’s shaping up as one of the biggest boxing events ever staged in Australia.

TSZYU VS MORGAN + Gallen vs Hunt

Wednesday, 16 December

Time: 5.30 PM AEDT

Main Event : 7am AEDT

Watch Foxtell, Kayo

Venue: Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW

Live Stream: Click Here

Watch Live Reddit Stream Free

What time does Tszyu vs Morgan start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 11:00 am UTC at Bankwest Stadium, New South Wales, Australia, which is 6:00 am EST or 3:00 am PST on the West Coast of America, or 11:00 am GMT in the UK.

How can I watch Tszyu-Morgan?

Tickets are available to watch the fight in person at the Western Sydney Stadium, but if you don’t fancy that, you’ll have to shell out anyway.

The fight is on Fox Sports’ pay-per-view channel, Main Event, and you’ll have to pay $59.95 for the privilege.

However, you can follow the fight, including Hunt vs Gallen and the full undercard, in our live blog from 6:30pm AEDT on Wednesday.

How to watch Sydney super fight live

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs), a lot. The 26-year-old is ready to take his meteoric rise global and by defending his IBF Australasian and WBO Global light-middleweight titles he’ll put himself in line to fight current WBO champion Patrick Teixeria.

The WBO has announced that Tszyu — if victorious on Wednesday night — will face Teixeira next if the Brazilian’s fight with contender Brian Castano is not made before January 6. But the son of legendary fighter Kostya Tszyu must first deal with Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs), who has only one loss to his name from more than 130 amateur and professional fights.

Tim Tszyu during a fan day at Bondi Beach ahead of the Sydney Super Fight.

Tim Tszyu during a fan day at Bondi Beach ahead of the Sydney Super Fight.Source: News Corp Australia

For Hunt and Gallen, it’s not about titles but pride. Hunt’s feats in MMA will always speak for themselves but the 46-year-old will look to cement his legacy as one of his generation’s greatest punchers. For Gallen, beating Hunt would represent a huge scalp in what’s already been an impressive transition from rugby league to boxing.

Sydney Super fight card and fight time

Main Card (Kayo PPV)

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, 9:45 pm

Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, 9:10 pm

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, 8:25 pm

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, 7:55 pm

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, 7:05 pm

Undercard (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, 6:15 pm

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillion Bargero, 4 rounds, 5:50 pm

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, 5.30 pm

Who is on the undercard?

It’s a stacked undercard featuring some of Australian boxing’s brightest stars.

There are also two regional title fights before the co-main events to whet your appetite with.

Trent Girdham (1-0) vs Oscar Doane (debut) —Super lightweight

Riccardo Colosimo (3-0) vs Dillon Bargero (5-11) — Super welterweight

Luke Jackson (19-1) vs Tyson Lantry (7-3) — Lightweight

Darragh Foley (18-4-1) vs Ty Telford (6-0-1) — Vacant WBA Oceania, IBF Pan Pacific, IBO Asia Pacific super lightweight titles.

Liam Wilson (7-0) vs Rodynie Rafol (14-8-2) — Lightweight

Paul Fleming (26-0) vs Bruno Tarimo (25-2-1) — Vacant interim WBA Oceania, IBF International super featherweight titles.

Mark Hunt (0-1-1) vs Paul Gallen (9-0-1) — Heavyweight

Tim Tszyu (16-0) vs Bowyn Morgan (21-1) — IBF Australasian, WBO Global super welterweight titles.

Tszyu and Morgan are competing for the WBO Global and IBF Australasian super welterweight titles.

And in great news for the Aussie (and the Kiwi for that matter), the WBO announced on Monday that the fight would be elevated to a world title eliminator.

Should Tszyu win, he will fight for the world junior middleweight title with either belt holder Patrick Teixeira from Brazil or number one challenger Brian Castro of Argentina.

Tim Tszyu has become the face of Australian boxing, the standard-bearer for the sport.

After a series of impressive victories against the best of the domestic opposition, Tszyu has risen to be deemed second in the WBO junior middleweight rankings and fourth in the IBF list.

Tszyu’s devastating victory over Jeff Horn in August cemented his spot at the top of the Australian boxing pile, and the only way is further up towards a world championship tilt.

How to watch Main Event through Kayo Sports

How much will the PPV cost?

There is a flat, one-off charge of $59.95 for these events. There are no additional admin fees. It’s also worth noting you will be charged as soon as you sign up, not when the event starts.

Do I still have to pay the additional fee if I’m already a Kayo Sports subscriber?

Yes. Anyone that wants to watch either of these events will need to pay $59.95 to tune in, regardless of whether you already subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports compatible devices

Existing Kayo subscribers can watch the big night of fights via their usual devices. A wide range of devices are compatible with Kayo, including iOS and Android, Mac and PCs, Android TV, Apple TV, Telstra TV, Chromecast and more.

New customers will need to download the Kayo Sports app to get started.

Tyson, Tszyu, Gallen: Main Event has some huge fights on the horizon and you can secure them all via Kayo Sports.

