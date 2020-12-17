Canelo vs Smith: Boxing, Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Boxing Watch Smith vs Canelo Live Free On 12 rounds, for Smith’s WBA “super” super middleweight title and Alvarez’s WBA “regular” super middleweight title and the vacant WBC super middleweight title Stream Online In 4k With or Without Cable and TV, Watch Full Season of Boxing Fight 2020 Game Smith vs Canelo Live Stream ESPN FOX CBS NBC or Any TV Channel Online and get the latest breaking news, exclusive videos and pictures, episode recaps and much more.

Four division boxing champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring on Saturday, eyeing up Callum Smith’s super middleweight title. Read on a we explain how to watch a Canelo vs Smith live stream this weekend and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The fight sees Mexican superstar Canelo fighting for the first time since his bitter split with former promoter Golden Boy, while for Smith the fight offers the Liverpudlian the opportunity to strut his stuff on the biggest stage yet of his career. In fact, it marks the first ring action that both fighters will have experienced in over a year.

Smith, who remains unbeaten in the professional ranks, has coveted this match-up against one of the sport’s biggest names for some time.

Watch Canelo vs Smith Live Free

The 30-year-old British fighter has won all 27 of his fights, with arguably the biggest moment of his career thus far coming with his knock out of George Groves to take the WBA title and World Boxing Super Series tournament back in September 2018.

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.

Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division.

It looks set to be a pulsating last major fight of the year, so follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight on Saturday – here’s how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith and get a Canelo vs Smith live stream for all of this weekend’s boxing action.

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith: full card for Saturday’s fight

Alongside the mouth-watering main event, there’s also a strong supporting card that’s set to highlight a number of up and coming prospects.

The highlight looks set to be a WBC flyweight title defence from the exciting Julio Cesar Martinez, who returns to the ring after blasting past Moisés Calleros via second-round TKO at the end of October to successfully defend his belt for the second time.

Canelo vs Smith undercard

Francisco Rodriguez Jr. vs. Julio Martinez (Flyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., (Super-middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, (Super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Frenandez (Heavyweight)

Austin Williams vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez, (Middleweight)

In this article, we take a look at each of these live TV streaming services in turn. We reveal their strengths and weaknesses, and list their pOregon States and features. All in order to help you decide which live TV streaming service you should use.