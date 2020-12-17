Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live, Stream, Watch, Boxing, Fight, Free

You Can Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live Free Stream Online In 4k With or Without Cable and TV, Watch Full Season of Boxing Fight 2020 Game Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live Stream ESPN FOX CBS NBC or Any TV Channel Online and get the latest breaking news, exclusive videos and pictures, episode recaps and much more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Golovkin has been out of the ring since defeating Ukrainian middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in October 2019.

Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin returns to the ring in over a year to defend his IBF middleweight title this weekend.

The modern-day boxing legend has fought off numerous opponents, with an astounding 40-1-1 record – 36 wins via knockout.

Golovkin’s only draw and loss were a result of spectacular middleweight clashes with pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez back in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Szeremeta, meanwhile, will step in the ring undefeated – 21 professional victories – but faces his toughest test when he goes toe-to-toe with Golovkin.

The Polish middleweight’s last fight happened to be on the undercard of GGG’s last fight, knocking out Oscar Cortes.

Here’s everything you need to know for the fight this weekend.

When?

The fight will take place on Friday, December 18, with both boxers stepping into the ring for the first time in over a year.Where?

The event is being held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

What time?

As the event is being held in the USA, fans across the pond will have to unfortunately expect a late one, with the main event ring walks scheduled for 4am GMT.

How can I watch?

DAZN have recently launched their worldwide streaming service for boxing events, with this event included. So, for just £1.99 a month, boxing fans around the world are able to stream this highly-anticipated clash as well as others in the coming weeks.

Full Undercard

On top of this IBF middleweight title defence from GGG, there will be another defence taking place – Hyun Mi Choi will defend her six-year reign as WBA super-featherweight champion against challenger Calista Silgado.

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora (Super-Middleweight)

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado (Super-Featherweight)

John Ryder vs Michael Guy (Super-Middleweight)

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth (Welterweight)

Jalen Walker vs. Rafael Reyes (Featherweight)

