GGG vs Szeremeta Boxing Live Stream Free on Reddit and Twitter: Boxing Full Fight Tonight

How to Watch Gennady Golovkin returns to this ring this Friday to defend his IBF middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta.

The Golovkin-Szeremeta card gets underway at 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), with the Golovkin-Szeremeta fight expected to begin about 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT), although the exact time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, GGG has been out of the ring since his victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2019.

Date: Friday, December 18

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Main event: 8 p.m. ET

But he will be back under the lights before 2020 is over for a clash against unbeaten Polish fighter Szeremeta.

Golovkin, a modern day boxing legend, is still rebuilding his career following his two gruelling clashes with Canelo Alvarez.

A trilogy fight against the Mexican could yet be on the cards at a later date but Golovkin will not be overlooking his bout with Szeremeta this week.

Szeremeta has won all 21 of his pro fights to date and was last in action on the undercard for Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko as he saw off Oscar Cortes.

Golovkin v Szeremeta: Date and time

This 12-round middleweight bout will take place on Friday, December 18 and is being held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida.

The ring walks are expected from 4am UK time but that will depend on the undercard results.

Ali Akhmedov will take on Carlos Gongora before the main event.

Golovkin v Szeremeta: TV channel and live stream

The fight will be shown on DAZN with coverage starting at 10pm.

DAZN can be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

The streaming service costs £1.99 per month to sign up and can be cancelled at any time.

The fight will be able to be streamed via the the DAZN app.

Golovkin v Szeremeta: Undercard

MAIN EVENT – Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta – for IBF middleweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora – IBO Super-Middleweight bout

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado – for WBA Super-Featherweight title

John Ryder vs Michael Guy – Super-Middleweight bout

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth – Welterweight bout

Jalen Walker vs. Rafael Reyes – Featherweight bout

Golovkin v Szeremeta: Tale of the tape

Golovkin – Szeremeta

Nationality: Kazakh – Polish

Age: 38 – 31

Height: 5ft 10 – 5ft 9

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 70in – 68in

Record: 40/1/1 – 21/0/0

KOs: 35 – 5

Rounds: 212 – 144

Debut: 6/5/2006 – 12/2/2012

Here’s everything you need to know to watch GGG vs. Szeremeta.

Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) will help close out a challenging 2020 with what he hopes will be a record 21st defence of a world middleweight title when he puts his IBF belt on the line against the undefeated Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) on Friday, Dec. 18 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Like many fighters, both Golovkin and Szeremeta have had to wait until the closing weeks of the year to step back into the ring thanks to COVID-19. The event will take place inside a “bubble” at the Hard Rock Hotel, fully compliant with the latest pandemic guidelines.

“This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning,” said Golovkin.

“I always have the greatest respect for all of my opponents. I have really missed boxing and I wanted to fight this year. The goal — fighting for a record 21st successful world title defense.”

Szeremeta won the European middleweight title in under two rounds when he stopped Alessandro Goddi in his own back yard in Italy on Feb. 23, 2018.

After two defenses vs. Spain’s Ruben Diaz and France’s Andrew Francillette, Szeremeta claimed an eight-round decision over Nicaragua’s Edwin Palacios before a second-round stoppage of Mexican Oscar Cortes on the Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard earned him mandatory status.

“I want this title for Poland and my family. GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for replacement,” said Szeremeta.

“Thank you for the great chance, I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.”

When is Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta?

How to watch Golovkin vs. Szeremeta

Golovkin’s fight will be shown live globally on DAZN (excluding Kazakhstan).

How much does Golovkin vs. Szeremeta on DAZN cost?

Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in new territories, the initial price point for a monthly subscription to DAZN costs £1.99 or less. (Price for existing markets remains the same.)

The subscription will allow you to watch every live event and all the on-demand programming on the service.

To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit DAZN.com.

How do I stream Golovkin vs. Szeremeta on DAZN?

Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN.com:

