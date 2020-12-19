Watch America’s Cup Finals Stream Free On Reddit : World Series and Christmas Race live updates, schedule, start time, odds, live streaming

Four races will be cruised on the first day of the season with hustling set up for Course C – the Stadium course – between Rangitoto Island and Orakei Wharf. The conditions are thought for cruising AC75’s with a SSW breeze of 16-18kts which is relied upon to remain consistent for the hustling. LIVE RACING for the America’s Cup 2020 World Series.Free and open to the public 15 December 2020, the 36th America’s Cup Village will bring the city to life with food and beverage, live performances.Every matches and racing of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world.

Four races will be cruised on the first day of the season with hustling set up for Course C – the Stadium course – between Rangitoto Island and Orakei Wharf. The conditions are thought for cruising AC75’s with a SSW breeze of 16-18kts which is relied upon to remain consistent for the hustling.

America’s Cup World Series Schedules

December 17

Race 1 – Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa

Race 2 – American Magic vs INEOS Team UK

Race 3 – INEOS Team UK vs Luna Rossa

Race 4 – American Magic vs Team New Zealand

December 18

Race 1 – Luna Rossa vs American Magic

Race 2 – Team New Zealand vs INEOS Team UK

Race 3 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa

Race 4 – INEOS Team UK vs Team New Zealand

December 19

Race 1- Luna Rossa vs American Magic

Race 2 – Team New Zealand vs INEOS Team UK

Race 3 – American Magic vs Luna Rossa

Race 4 – INEOS Team UK vs Team New Zealand

December 20

Race 1- Semifinal 1: Top qualifier v 4th qualifier

Race 2 – Semifinal 2: 2nd qualifier v 3rd qualifier

Race 3 – Race-off for third: Loser Semifinal 1 v Loser Semifinal 2

Race 4 – Final: Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2

America’s Cup World Series Live Stream Free

America’s Cup coverage is exclusively free-to-air on TVNZ. USA and Caribbean – home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports. New Zealand – home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ. UK Race Coverage BBC and Sky UK & Ireland.

Watch 36th America’s Cup Race Coverage

36th America’s Cup Without Cable

Here is the YouTube video of the LIVE RACING for the America’s Cup World Series. It may not work in your location – so make sure you have alternative arrangements in place if you’re keen to watch.

The 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada Cup Village

LIVE RACING for the America’s Cup World Series.Free and open to the public 15 December 2020, the 36th America’s Cup Village will bring the city to life with food and beverage, live performances.Every matches and racing of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world.

After a one-sided demolition of Luna Rossa in the opening outing, the Kiwis got a reality check later in the afternoon, with Dean Barker and his crew prevailing by 12 seconds in a thriller.

Schedule & Date

Dates: Thu, Dec 17, 2020 – Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Location: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland, New Zealand

Meanwhile Team New Zealand’s scheduled two races against INEOS Team UK are in some doubt today, with the British team suffering from major problems with their foil cant arms on Thursday, which saw them pull out of their second race, after losing the first by more than five minutes.

Sir Ben Ainslie was clearly agitated afterwards, implying that Team New Zealand have to do more to help the other teams with the equipment, which was designed by the defenders as part of cost containment.

How many teams will participate in America’s Cup World Series Auckland?

“We are trying to do everything we can to help them there and I am not quite sure what Ben was talking about with us withholding information,” said Burling. “We have been as open book as we can and if there is anything he wants all he has to do is ask our technical team. They have been helping all these teams as much as they can.”

Even though it is extremely early days, there might be a few frowns around the nation, as American Magic proved their trial win earlier this week was no fluke.

But Burling was understandingly nonplussed about the result, preferring to emphasise the lessons from the first official day of action and the fact that they came back to push the Americans to the end, despite an untidy race and some unspecified technical issues at the start.

“For us it doesn’t mean a whole heap, we were really happy we actually managed to get into the race,” said Burling. “We had a few issues going on and our team did an amazing job making sure we had the opportunity to win the race.

“We are really pleased how the boat was going and to be able to actually claw your way back into it – from where we ended up – was pretty good.”

Burling also admitted that having a genuine rival – at least one at this stage – in the New York Yacht club representatives could only be good for the defenders.

“We want close racing, we want to be challenged and we want to learn and improve,” said Burling. “So to have races like that, when things don’t quite go your way and you have to dig a bit deeper and fight hard [is positive].”

Odds

TAB odds – Luna Rossa v American Magic

American Magic – $1.35

Luna Rossa – $2.90

TAB odds – Team New Zealand v Team UK

Team New Zealand – $1.04

Team UK – $8

How to watch and stream

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is live and free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also live stream the action on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America’s Cup official YouTube channel.

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University of Technology.

