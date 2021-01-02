Boxing – Garcia Vs. Campbell Boxing Fight : Live On Free Stream Reddit, 2021 Full fight, start- time, Game- Time, Uk- Time. Streams–Campbell vs Garcia lightweight fight

The time is now for Ryan Garcia to prove that he’s more than the creation of careful matchmaking and social media-driven hype. Garcia battles two-time former world title challenger Luke Campbell in a lightweight main event on Saturday in Dallas.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KO) is one of the sport’s brightest young stars both in the ring and outside of it. He has been perfect since his first professional bout in June 2016, but also has become a social media influencer, showing a rare media savvy in a sport that often suffers from fighters and promoters coming across as out of touch.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KO) is the biggest test of Garcia’s career. He has been in big, dangerous fights in the past, losing world title fights with Jorge Linares and Vasilly Lomachenko. Two of Campbell’s three career losses came by either majority or split decision, with only Lomachenko managing to clearly beat him.

Will Garcia be up to the challenge of a talented veteran? Or will Campbell end the hype?

How to watch Garcia vs. Campbell

Date: Jan. 2 | Start Time: 3 p.m. ET (main event around 6 p.m. ET)

Location: American Airlines Center — Dallas

TV/ Stream: DAZN (sign up now for $19.99/month)

