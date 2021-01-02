Crackstreams ! Reddit!:- Garcia vs Campbell Fight : Live Stream start time, Game- Time, Uk- Time how to watch Buffstreams, Twitter How to Watch, Date, Time, and Undercard

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended

The 22-year-old Ryan Garcia will face Luke Campbell for the interim WBC world lightweight title. Ryan Garcia is set to square off against Luke Campbell on Saturday 2nd January 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 3 p.m. ET on DAZN. Garcia vs Campbell streaming platform that works with many internet-connected devices and smart TV.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) has a huge following on social media and has been groomed for stardom by Golden Boy Promotions. Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) is a solid contender coming off a decision loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

When is Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell?

Garcia’s huge clash with Campbell was supposed to take place on December 5 in California.

However, Campbell tested positive for coronavirus, putting the fight back until Saturday, January 2, 2021.

What channel is Garcia vs Campbell and can it be live streamed?

Garcia vs Campbell will be shown live on DAZN UK, which launched on December 18 with Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta.

Garcia’s promoters Golden Boy, and Campbell’s Matchroom, are both tied into deals with DAZN in the U.S. and will likely now see shows from across the pond broadcast on the streaming platform in the UK.

The fight will take place in the Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Garcia vs Campbell will be available for streaming on the DAZN app, which you can subscribe to for just £1.99 per month, by clicking HERE.

The DAZN app can be downloaded onto a mobile, tablet device or onto a smart TV.

Whoever wins makes himself the obligatory challenger to WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney. Taking on somebody the type of Campbell will give everybody a sign of where Garcia is at this phase of his profession. The fight is on DAZN in the UK, the United States and Canada. You can with the cost set at £1.99 per month. While in the United States and Canada you can pay $9.99 per month.

Garcia vs. Campbell Fight Info

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2

Start Time: 3:00 pm ET

Location: American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Garcia-Campbell: 6 p.m. ET

The Garcia vs. Campbell fight will stream live globally on DAZN, to more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. and Canada. Watch PPV on DAZN

Watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

Main Card (3 PM ET, DAZN)

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Rene Alvarado vs Roger Gutierrez

Felix Alvarado vs DeeJay Kriel

Sean Garcia vs Rene Marquez

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell Records

Garcia is perfect so far in his career, posting a 20-0 record with 17 KOs, and since he began training with Eddy Reynoso, he demolished former title challenger Francisco Fonseca and Romero Duno in the first round.

Ryan Garcia record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: August 8, 1998

Height: 5-10

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 20

Record: 20-0 with 17 knockouts

Campbell, meanwhile, is 20-3 with 16 KOs, and though he’s faced much better opponents than Garcia, he’s also lost to the top-level fighters.

Luke Campbell record and bio

Nationality: British

Born: September 27, 1987

Height: 5-9

Reach: 71 inches

Total fights: 23

Record: 20-3 with 16 knockouts

This fight is exclusively on DAZN in the US, Canada, and globally. The streaming service DAZN is priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you All access.

In the US you can stream Garcia vs Campbell via the DAZN app and platform. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. Note: You save over 60% if you pay for a full year of DAZN. 1 month of DAZN is $19.99, while 1 year costs $99.99.