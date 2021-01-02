Garcia vs Campbell live Reddit Online free stream full boxing fight from anywhere

Luke Campbell is in the position to put himself into a big fight if he beats Ryan Garcia in their clash in eight days for the interim WBC lightweight title on January 2nd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Garcia vs. Campbell will be the main event live on DAZN.

Saturday 2nd January 2021

Garcia vs Campbell

Vacant WBC Interim World Lightweight Championship

American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States

12 Rounds @ Lightweight

Time: 3.00 PM ET

Watch: DAZN & DAZN Global (UK)- Click here to Watch

The fight will start around 11pm GMT, much earlier than the usual fights that take place in America.

We can expect the ring walks any time from 10:30pm GMT onwards.

When is Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell?

Garcia’s huge clash with Campbell was supposed to take place on December 5 in California.

However, Campbell tested positive for coronavirus, putting the fight back until Saturday, January 2, 2021.

What channel is Garcia vs Campbell and can it be live streamed?

Garcia vs Campbell will be shown live on DAZN UK, which launched on December 18 with Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta.

Garcia’s promoters Golden Boy, and Campbell’s Matchroom, are both tied into deals with DAZN in the U.S. and will likely now see shows from across the pond broadcast on the streaming platform in the UK.

The fight will take place in the Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Garcia vs Campbell will be available for streaming on the DAZN app, which you can subscribe to for just £1.99 per month, by clicking HERE.

The DAZN app can be downloaded onto a mobile, tablet device or onto a smart TV.

What time does Garcia vs Campbell start?

We can expect an earlier start time for fans hoping to watch in the UK.

Garcia’s huge clash with Campbell will likely get underway from 11pm GMT time on January 2, which is 5pm local time.

The card is timed to accommodate both US and global viewers to DAZN.

What fights are on the undercard?

Rene Alvarado vs Roger Gutierrez

Felix Alvarado vs DeeJay Kriel

Raul Curiel vs Ramses Agaton

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Ashleigh Curry

Alex Rincon vs Sergio Lucio Gonzalez

Sean Garcia vs Rene Marquez

Asa Stevens vs Francisco Bonilla

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jorge Armando Martinez

Odds

Garcia: 2/7

Campbell: 13/5

Draw: 18/1

Prediction

Garcia is explosive and carries power, but Campbell can take a shot, this fight should therefore go deep.

The Briton can box and move nicely and has nice timing, while he has been known to go the body, which should give Garcia some hesitation when loading up.

We’re opting for a close fight and Garcia to just edge this on points.

How do you stream R.Garcia vs Campbell?

In the US you can stream R.Garcia vs Campbell via the DAZN app and platform. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. Note: You save over 60% if you pay for a full year of DAZN.

1 month of DAZN is $19.99, while 1 year costs $99.99.

In the UK you can stream R.Garcia vs Campbell via the DAZN global app and platform in the UK & most countries in the world. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others.

1 month costs £1.99.

R Garcia vs Campbell

Garcia vs Campbell stats

Ryan Garcia steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 20 wins and zero loses, 17 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Luke Campbell will make his way to the ring with a record of 20 wins and 3 loses, with 16 of those wins by knock out.

The stats suggest Garcia has a slight advantage in power over Campbell, with a 85% knock out percentage over Campbell’s 80%.

Ryan Garcia is the younger man by 11 years, at 22 years old.

Garcia has a height advantage of 1 inch over Campbell. Despite this, Campbell has 1-inch reach advantage.

Ryan Garcia fights out of the orthodox stance, while Luke Campbell is a southpaw.

Garcia is the less experienced professional fighter, having had 3 less fights, and made his debut in 2016, 2 year and 10 months later than Campbell, who’s first professional fight was in 2013. He has fought 82 less professional rounds, 60 to Campbell’s 142.

Ryan Garcia goes into the fight ranked number 4 by the WBC and 5 by the RING in the 135lb division.

Luke Campbell is currently ranked number 3 by the WBC and 4 by the RING in the 135lb division.

R.Garcia vs Campbell form

Garcia remains undefeated as a professional, stopping 4 of his last 5 opponents.

In his last fight, he defeated Francisco Fonseca on 14th February 2020 by knockout in the 1st round at Honda Center, California, United States.

Previous to that, he had defeated Romero Duno on 2nd November 2019 by knockout in the 1st round at MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Going into that contest, he had beat Jose Lopez on 30th March 2019 by technical knockout in the 2nd round at Fantasy Springs Casino, California.

Before that, he had won against Braulio Rodriguez on 15th December 2018 by knockout in the 5th round at Madison Square Garden, New York.

He had beat Carlos Morales on 1st September 2018 by majority decision in their 10 round contest at Fantasy Springs Casino, California.

Campbell has beaten 3 of his last 5 opponents, stopping 2 of them, going the distance once.

In his last fight, he lost to Vasyl Lomachenko on 31st August 2019 by unanimous decision in their WBA Super World Lightweight, WBC World Lightweight, WBO World Lightweight and The Ring Lightweight championship fight at O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom.

Previous to that, he had defeated Adrian Young on 15th March 2019 by technical knockout in the 5th round at Liacouras Center, Pennsylvania, United States.

Going into that contest, he had won against Yvan Mendy on 22nd September 2018 by unanimous decision in their 12 round contest at Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom.

Before that, he had been beaten by Jorge Linares on 23rd September 2017 by split decision in their WBA World Lightweight and The Ring Lightweight championship fight at Forum, Inglewood, United States.

He had defeated Darleys Perez on 29th April 2017 by technical knockout in the 9th round at Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom.

Activity check

In terms of recent activity, Ryan Garcia has been fighting more than Luke Campbell.

Ryan Garcia last fought 10 months and 15 days ago, while Luke Campbell’s last outing was 1 year 3 months and 28 days ago.

Garcia’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 1 year 5 months and 13 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 4 months and 12 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 19 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 3.8 rounds on average.

Campbell’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 2 years 4 months and 2 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 7 months and 1 day. In those fights, he fought a total of 50 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 10 rounds on average.

