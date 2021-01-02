Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell Live STream Reddit

The year 2021 is off to a great start with one of the most exciting matches of the season lined up on 2nd January! Fans will finally get to witness Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell compete for the WBC interim lightweight championship at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Both players have been preparing exceptionally hard for the fight and are ready to face whatever comes their way. Even though Garcia was originally set to fight Linares, but Linares was unable to reach the Untied States due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and Campbell was chosen as a replacement. from 5th December since Campbell tested positive for corona. However, Garcia did not let that phase him; he says no matter what the time, he’s ready to defeat Campbell. “They really haven’t affected me,” Garcia said of the date and opponent change. “I’ve been training hard. If anything, it’s making me a little stronger. Luke Campbell, it’s inevitable for him. He’s just going to his ass whooped. Whether it be Dec. 5 or Jan. 2, his fate is the same.”

He made it clear that he’s not intimated by Luke Campbell or his prior experience, he believes that he is in excellent shape and his skills are much better than Campbell’s. “I don’t even know what they are talking about,” Garcia said. “What experience does he have? Every time he stepped up, he lost. He even lost to a guy we never heard of. Whose Yvan Mendy? He talks a lot about me and saying he’s going to KO me. But to be honest, anytime a guy who shouldn’t have been in the ring with me, I got him out of there quick.

https://programminginsider.com/crackstreams-reddit-garcia-vs-campbell-fight-live-stream-start-time-game-time-uk-time-how-to-watch-buffstreams-twitter-how-to-watch-date-time-and-undercard/

https://filmdaily.co/sports/streams-garcia-vs-campbell-boxing-fight-live-reddit-date-uk-start-time-tv-channel-live-stream-shown-on-dazn/

https://programminginsider.com/reddit-streams-boxing-garcia-vs-campbell-boxing-fight-live-on-free-stream-reddit-2021-full-fight-start-time-game-time-uk-time-streams-campbell-vs-garcia-lightweight-figh/

https://programminginsider.com/crackstreams-reddit-garcia-vs-campbell-fight-live-stream-start-time-game-time-uk-time-how-to-watch-buffstreams-twitter-how-to-watch-date-time-and-undercard/

https://programminginsider.com/boxing-streams-ryan-garcia-vs-luke-boxing-live-stream-full-fight-start-time-game-time-uk-time-how-to-watch-campbell-vs-garcia-fight-lightweight-fight-undercard-analysis/

https://programminginsider.com/how-to-watch-streams-garcia-vs-campbell-2021-boxing-live-free-on-reddit-stream-full-fight-start-time-game-time-uk-time-lightweight-fight-date-time-tv-channel-live-stream-boxi/

https://programminginsider.com/streams-ice-hockey-wjc-2021-canada-vs-czech-republic-live-stream-free-on-reddit-buffstreams-twitter-best-guide-way-to-tv-channel-how-to-watch-crackstreams-online-tonight/