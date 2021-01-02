USA vs Slovakia Live Stream Reddit Online Free

The medal round of the 2021 World Junior Championship is officially here. After finishing atop Group B, the United States enters the tournament quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed and will face the fourth-place finisher in Group A, Slovakia. Last year, the Americans were ousted in this first medal round by Finland; eight players return from that team determined to not repeat history.
Finally, we reached at Medal game of 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.
World Juniors quarterfinal Games Schedule
January 2, 2021
Russia vs Germany 12 p.m.
Sweden vs Finland 3.30 p.m.
Canada vs Czechia 7:00 p.m.
USA vs Slovakia 10:30 p.m.
[ All games times are Eastern Time Zone)
2021 IIHF WJC official Broadcaster
Watch the global hockey extravaganza of the IIHF World Juniors is to subscribe to the official broadcasting channels. NHL Network is the most important broadcaster and every Juniors game will be aired live on the NHL and TSN networks.
The following list contains the names of the most important official broadcasters along with their respective nations. Below the official broadcaster of the United States and Canada.
Unites States: NHLN
Canada: TSN/TSN Direct
Head coach Nate Leaman would also like to keep ghosts locked up; he was an assistant coach on the 2009 squad that was upset by Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Some recognizable names on that team: 2020 Stanley Cup champions Kevin Shattenkirk and Ryan McDonagh.
Another member of that ’09 squad was James van Riemsdyk, whom Trevor Zegras tied for third on the USA’s World Juniors career points list on New Year’s Eve when he tallied three against Sweden. Zegras and now-NHLer van Riemsdyk each have 22 points, and Zegras sits atop the 2021 leaderboard with 13.
Slovakia won just one game in the preliminary round, a 1-0 squeaker over Switzerland to open the tournament. It did hold Canada to three goals in a loss as it clogged up the middle, blocked an exorbitant amount of shots and frustrated the Canadians’ high-powered offense.