Watch Canada vs Czech Republic Live Stream Reddit : Watch Online Free IN HD

This will be the 45th edition of the tournament, the fourth in Canada. Canada men's national junior ice hockey team bagged the 2019 championship, where they won their 5th gold medal. Team Canada is searching for its nineteenth gold decoration, while a fascinating blend of players on Team USA will want to restore their crew back to the top.

Canada is the shielding champion and is a top pick to hold its title in the 2021 competition. Surely, Canada has prevailed upon somewhere in the range of 32 decorations the years (18 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze) — definitely more than some other contending nation. In any case, we can likewise anticipate the USA, Russia, and Sweden to all be engaged with the last phases of the competition.

An entertaining preliminary round is in the books. With Canada and the United States securing the top spots in each group we have the match-ups for the quarterfinals:

12 PM ET: Russia vs Germany Live Stream



Russia’s chance to win its group was taken away when the United States dominated Sweden on New Year’s Eve. In the end, their regulation loss to the Czech Republic meant they would finish second despite beating the United States and Sweden. Once Germany got their full lineup, they won both of their games in order to make it this far. Tim Stützle and his teammates have their work cut out for them, but the Czechs provided a blue print of how to upset the Russians.

3:30 PM ET: Sweden vs Finland Live Stream



Two of the biggest hockey rivals get a chance to play in the most anticipated of the quarter-final matchups. Both teams will undoubtedly be disappointed to be in this game and both teams played their worst game of the tournament on New Year’s Eve. Sweden will have a decision to make on who will start the game in net after Hugo Alnefelt got the pull against the Americans.

Unlike in Group B where three teams can finish tied in points at the top, there will be one clear-cut winner of Group A, and that title will be decided on the ice between Canada and Finland.

Both teams have gone undefeated in what has been the weaker of the two five-team sections, each now facing its toughest test on the final day of the preliminary round. Canada has blasted its way past the opposition with 29 goals, while Finland has been more measured with just 15. Offensive disparity aside, each club has brought a solid core of defensemen to the tournament, and tonight will be the first time they really need to be on top of their game.

7 PM ET: Czech Republic vs Canada Live Stream



Canada was dominant throughout the round robin, saving their best performance for last in a huge win over Finland. After leaving the Finland game early, Alex Newhook missed Canada’s practice on Friday and his status is up in the air for this game. For the Czech Republic, they know the task ahead of them. They showed what they were capable of against Russia in their 2-0 win, but have been unable to match that performance in their other games.

10:30 PM ET: United States vs Slovakia Live Stream



After losing to Russia in their opening game, the United States ran the table in their following three games, outscoring Austria, the Czech Republic, and Sweden 22-0 on their way to the group win. Spencer Knight rebounded after getting the pull in the Russia game and hasn’t allowed a goal in his two starts since. Slovakia played Canada tough, but their loss to Germany puts them in this game. They have a very young, but talented team with several key players eligible to return next year.

The Canada goalie has started every game (he was pulled against Germany to get Dylan Garand some time) and allowed just three goals — all on the power play. While he has only faced 61 shots, he has made some key stops and been a calm and steady presence in net.

It’s the “Battle of Scandinavia” in the quarterfinals. These two teams have a long history, including last year’s bronze-medal game that saw the Swedes take the hardware. Both teams are coming off losses to one of the “Big 5” powers; the Three Kings have lost two in a row and are spiraling. The back-to-back L’s are the first by the country in the prelim round in the last 15 years at the tournament.

It’s bubble hockey — world junior-style.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia), all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert (Finland) who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.