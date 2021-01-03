FootBall HD : Titans vs Texans Live Stream Reddit Watch NFL Game 2021 Online Free Tv Channel

NFL Live Online Last year’s landmark 100th NFL season lived up to all expectations and then some. While the 2020/21 campaign got off to an unusual start in so many respects, we’re now rumbling like vintage Jerome Bettis towards the playoff portion of this scintillating season – with even more twists and turns still to come as the battle for wild card places and bye weeks comes to a head over the final weeks of the regular season. Read on for all the latest information and ways to watch an NFL live stream for every week 16 game, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs and star QB Pat Mahomes are favorites to repeat this February and have nearly locked up he AFC No. 1 seed, now boasting an 13-1 record after winning yet another close game, this time a 32-29 against victory over the New Orleans Saints in what could easily be a Super Bowl preview.

NFL LIVE STREAM 2020/21

The new NFL season kicked off back in September, with the regular season concluding on January 3, 2021 after which it’s three rounds of playoff action and then the biggest game in world sports: the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl LV taking place Sunday, February 7 next year. Full NFL live streaming and TV details are below, and however you choose to watch, you can enjoy your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Yes, despite all the postponements, depleted rosters, and largely empty stadiums, no one can deny that the NFL has been back with a bang on the field, and we’ve been treated to all the gravity-defying touchdown catches, bone-crunching hits, and ice-cold Bill Belichick stares that America’s game is famous for.

The Pittsburgh Steelers – formerly undefeated but now with an 11-3 record after their most stunning loss yet, to the Bengals – may no longer be the greatest threat to an early-stage KC dynasty being established next February. Instead, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bill have lighting up the league in recent weeks and are now in pole position for the AFC No. 2 seed.

However, in a 2020/21 rule change that’s definitely worth mentioning, only the top seed in each league now gets a first-round bye.

Elsewhere in the league, the big pre-season talking point in the NFC was Tom Brady and his new team, the Bucs. With an 9-5 record, there’s no denying the impact TB12 has made on Tampa – and after narrowly failing to knock off the Chiefs, they got back on track the last couple of weeks wins over the Vikings and Falcons and are looking good for a wild card playoff berth. Assuming they make it the postseason…is anyone really going to bet against the GOAT leading his team on a deep, deep run?

Throw into the mix a truly stellar rookie class headlined by new Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and stud Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and you know you’re witnessing a season for the ages.

We’re every bit as excited as you to see how things pan out over the final few weeks of the season. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the NFL online and live stream every game of the 2020/21 NFL season as the action rolls on to week 16, the final few playoff spots get decided, and we even have a Christmas Day game to look forward to!

How to watch the NFL from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from outside your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

nfl live stream 2020/21

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2020/21 game online in the US

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers.

Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

The traditional Sunday afternoon kick-offs get covered by CBS or Fox as before.

The cheapest way to live stream NFL games without cable

While it doesn’t offer every channel you need for complete NFL coverage, Sling TV is an affordable over-the-top provider whose Blue and Orange packages cost just $30 a month each.

Sling Blue is the obvious starting point for NFL fans, as it offers local Fox and NBC/NBC Sports channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. An extra $15 a month will get you Sling Orange and add ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal – as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more.

So just $45 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle covers off a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts, making this a great option for many NFL fans.

Best of all, you can try Sling TV absolutely FREE to see if it’s right for you

The best overall way to watch NFL games without cable

Therefore, for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network.

Of the many over-the-top streaming options, some will give you nearly all of the channels you need for complete coverage – but to our knowledge, only fuboTV currently offers them all.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is pricier than some of the competition, but still a darn sight cheaper than cable. There’s even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Now, read on to see what channels cover what games each week.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Fox and the NFL Network have the TV rights to Thursday Night football.

This means you can stream games through the Fox or NFL Network if you’ve got cable – or take advantage of the fact that Amazon Prime has now joined the NFL streaming party and will be the exclusive streaming-only provider of Thursday Night Football games. Try the famous FREE 30-day Prime trial today.

How to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games

CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday, and while the exact games and timings will vary by region, those with the channels as part of cable will be able to watch their local coverage online via the CBS and Fox websites.

If you just want CBS, then know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month to consider – try it for free today.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football is being aired exclusively by NBC throughout the regular season, so if you have it as part of a cable package, you’ll be able to stream games directly through the NBC website.

How to watch Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football can be found on ESPN every week, so anyone with the channel as part of their cable package can watch online at no additional charge through the ESPN website – just log-in with details of your TV provider.

We have also compiled for you below a full list of other TV streaming service options where you can live stream the NFL playoffs.

How to watch NFL games from abroad

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

NFL game week 16 schedule

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25

4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT

Vikings vs Saints

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

1pm ET / 11am PT

Buccaneers vs Lions

4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT

49ers vs Cardinals

4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT

Dolphins vs Raiders

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27

1pm ET / 10am PT

Giants vs Ravens

Falcons vs Chiefs

Panthers vs Washington

Bears vs Jaguars

Bengals vs Texans

Colts vs Steelers

49ers vs Cowboys

4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT

Broncos vs Chargers

4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT

Eagles vs Cowboys

Rams vs Seahawks

8.20pm ET / 5.20pm

Titans vs Packers

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT

Bills vs Patriots

free nfl live stream

How to watch a NFL live stream FREE in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game with its great value DAZN packages.

It’s an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN’s the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you’ve never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too.

TV coverage of select games is also available by tuning into TSN, CTV/CTV2.

Don’t forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North – just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

watch nfl live stream uk

NFL live stream UK: how to watch American football online

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.

If you don’t already have Sky and aren’t up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Monthly Sports Pass is by far the best value option. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two.

There’s also amazing news for the real NFL-obsessedwho are prepared to stay up for Monday Night Football way past midnight in the UK. Channel 5 is showing every game for FREE! That’s on TV, online, and via its apps.

Lastly, the NFL Game Pass Pro is another good bet and currently on offer for £1.99 a week as the regular season draws to a close – or £50 for access through July 2021.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

watch nfl live stream australia

How to watch the NFL online in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel will be broadcasting games weekly and you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app.

Just as Foxtel does, Kayo Sports will also show a number of games throughout the season with weekly coverage expected.

The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you’re looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution – and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass this season?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It’s now down to £1.99 a week or £50 for access through July 2021.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).

super bowl trophy

Who won the last Super Bowl?

The reigning Super Bowl champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 by defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the game.

When is Super Bowl LV 2021 and where is it being played?

Super Bowl LV, or Super Bowl 55, is scheduled for Sunday, February 7 and is set to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida – the third time the stadium has hosted the big game. It also represents the fourth time in NFL history that the Super Bowl is being held in the same state back-to-back years – Miami having hosted Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Get ahead of the game: here’s how to get a Super Bowl 2021 live stream

Who are the favorites to win Super Bowl 55 in 2021?

More than halfway through the 2020/21 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the clear favorites to win Super Bowl LV and repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks are among the favorites in a conference that’s too close to call, with perennial NFC standouts the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers among the other teams tipped to potentially take a trip to Tampa next year.

Speaking of Tampa, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have seen their stock rise considerably of late, and even after being manhandling by the Saints, are many people’s NFC dark horse of choice.

A number of pre-season favorites have dived off the radar, though, most notably last year’s NFC winners the San Francisco 49ers and, of course, the struggling New England Patriots.