Crackstreams 2021 World Juniors Semifinal: United States vs. Finland Live Stream Reddit free Buffstreams Online Channels

USA vs Finland World Juniors Semifinal Odds, Picks, and How to Watch. USA and Finland face off in the 2021 World Junior semifinals on Monday, January 4th 2021. Team USA will have revenge on its mind when they take on Team Finland in the semifinals of the 2021 World Juniors on Monday, January 4th in Edmonton. You can watch the game at 9:30pm ET on the NHL Network.

2021 World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinal #2: United States vs. Finland — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Semifinal #2: United States vs. Finland

How to watch

Puck drop: 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

After last year’s finalists finish with the first semifinal, 2019’s contenders for gold will take to the Rogers Place ice.

Team USA overcame its opening-night loss to Russia to claim first place in Group B. They didn’t allow a goal the rest of the way in the preliminary round, but did surrender two against Slovakia on Saturday. It should have served as a reminder that despite their great offensive depth that nothing is assured, and that’s a good lesson to prepare them for Finland.

When the Finns went down 2-0 to Sweden in the quarters, it looked as though a lack of creativity would catch up with them and knock them out. Then something seemed to click among the forwards, and passes were zipping across the offensive zone, putting Sweden on its heels. Finland got the tying goal early in the third, and after constant pressure netted the game-winner with seconds to go in regulation.

There’s no question about their defensive chops, so if Finland can use that same offensive game versus team USA, they will have a fair chance at making it to the Gold Medal Game, but they still have to score more than the confident Americans to get there.

The Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Finns last season, but they can punch their ticket to the gold medal game with a victory this time around. They’re being listed as -235 favorites ahead of puck drop.

The United States will be looking for a little payback just days into the new year when they face off against Finland in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals.

Each of the last two tournaments it was the Finns that sent the Americans home without the ultimate prize of a gold medal: 2020 was in the quarterfinals and 2019 in the gold-medal game. Eight players return for Team USA from last year and one, goaltender Spencer Knight, who is expected to be in net for the U.S., was on the team for both tournaments.

Are the Finns capable of pulling off another upset?

USA vs Finland Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total

Finland +188 +1.5 (-152) O 5.5 (-110)

USA -235 -1.5 (-120) U 5.5 (-110)

Odds as of Jan 4th at DraftKings

Americans Survive Scare From Slovaks

Team USA is off to the World Juniors semifinal after defeating Slovakia 5-2 in the quarterfinals. Arthur Kaliyev and Cole Caufield both scored on the power play, while Trevor Zegras and Bobby Brink contributed a pair of assists. Goalie Spencer Knight stopped 16 shots.

The Americans were clearly the better team in the quarterfinal, but the Slovaks stuck around and were down by only one goal midway through the third period. There isn’t much reason for concern, however, as the Americans put 43 shots on goal and were stymied by a heroic performance from Slovak goaltender Simon Latkoczy.

Heading into the semifinals, Team USA is 4-1-0 and ranks second among all countries in both goals scored (30) and goals allowed (7). They’re led on offense by Ducks’ prospect Zegras, who paces the tournament in scoring with 15 points (six goals).

Finns Out To Play Spoiler Again

Team Finland will be looking to eliminate the Americans for a second consecutive year after punching their ticket to the semifinal Saturday. The Finns took down the Swedes in the quarterfinals by a 3-2 score, thanks to a late goal by Maple Leafs’ prospect Roni Hirvonen .

Finland hasn’t been as impressive as Team USA throughout this tournament, but they’re no strangers to winning big games as the underdog. They beat the Americans 1-0 in the quarterfinals last year and also took them down in the 2019 gold medal game.

Finland is led on offense by Florida Panthers’ draft pick Anton Lundell, who has four goals and seven points through five games. They also have a solid blueline anchored by Maple Leafs’ draft pick Topi Niemelä and Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Ville Heinola. Finland has given up just 10 goals this tournament.