USA vs Finland Live On Reddit Stream Channel IIHF 2021 Semi-Final

Ready to Watch the USA vs Finland: How to Watch World Juniors 2021 United States vs Finland Live Semi-Final

These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4 Time: 6 p.m. ET

What TV channel is USA vs. Finland on today? Schedule, time for 2021

The United States will be looking for a little payback just days into the new year when they face off against Finland in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals.

Each of the last two tournaments it was the Finns that sent the Americans home without the ultimate prize of a gold medal: 2020 was in the quarterfinals and 2019 in the gold-medal game. Eight players return for Team USA from last year and one, goaltender Spencer Knight, who is expected to be in net for the U.S., was on the team for both tournaments.

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern)

MONDAY, JAN. 4 SF: Canada vs. Russia 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN SF: USA vs. Finland 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?