Watch Canada vs Russia Live Stream Reddit Online FRee IIHF World Juniors Hockey 2021 Online For Free Tv

What TV channel is Canada vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors semifinals, In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.

Canada has six players from that squad including Dylan Cozens who has a 2021 tournament-best seven goals and defenseman Jamie Drysdale who was asked at Sunday’s team availability if he thinks there will be any emotional carryover from last year.

“100 percent I think there will be carryover,” he said matter of factly. “We played each other in the finals last year so, obviously, we want to maintain where we’re at and we obviously want to come out on top. But in saying that, obviously feel like they’re gonna have something to prove because we came out on top last year. I think it’ll be a really good game on both ends and I think everyone’s looking forward to playing in that game. It should be a really exciting, hard-fought game.”

MORE: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns for semifinal matchups

These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

How to watch Canada vs. Russia

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Jan. 4

Monday, Jan. 4 Time: 6 p.m. ET

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group A Group B Canada Russia Finland Sweden Switzerland USA Slovakia Czech Republic Germany Austria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern)

MONDAY, JAN. 4 SF: Canada vs. Russia 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN SF: USA vs. Finland 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

Year Winner Host country 2020 Canada Czech Republic 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada 2011 Russia United States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?