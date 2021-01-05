Canada vs. USA Live Free Stream Reddit: Streams Wjc Gold Medal Game 2021: live , Start Time, Game-TIme and More Predictions, odds

With the mercury of excitement soaring regarding the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021, every ice-hockey enthusiast is waiting with bated breath to watch the thrilling encounter between USA and Canada. Though USA has suffered a big blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has lost some of the key members in the squad, the rest of the players will be looking to go for glory and make their presence count in the tournament.

Watch Canada vs USA Live Stream Online through the channels below.

Date, time, and venue:

USA will be playing Canada at the Rogers Place rink in the secure bubble at Edmonton, Alta. The match will take place amid Christmas vibes on the 4th January 2021, 2020 at 21:30 ET and 3:30 CET.

Where can I watch the World Juniors?

World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network in the USA, which has plans to televise every game for the first time ever. How can I stream World Juniors 2021? Tune in to the World Juniors on TSN 1040 from December 26 to January 5. You can also catch each game LIVE on the TSN App and TSN Direct. Where is the World Juniors 2019 2020? The 2020 Ice Hockey World Junior Championships (2020 WJC) was the 44th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. Can you watch World Juniors on NHL TV? NHL Network is your place for the World Juniors!

How to watch Canada vs USA IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream?

For all those enquiring about the options of watching the encounter between USA and Canada live, there are a set of choices and you can select that alternative which suits you perfectly.

You can watch via official broadcasting networks

You can watch using tv streaming services

Watching via social media platforms is also possible

Watching with the help of VPN is another option

You can even watch the match on smartphones.

How to watch Canada vs USA IIHF World Juniors live streaming using official broadcasting networks?

When USA will be playing against Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021, all the fans of ice-hockey will wait to chance upon this robust encounter. For the fans in the US, NHL Network is the official broadcasting channel that will be displaying this match in great detail. You can either subscribe to the monthly All-Access pass of the NHL Network at 24.99 USD monthly or the season pass at 144.99 USD per month to enjoy non-stop action from the world of ice-hockey.

For the fans in Canada, TSN and TSN Direct are the official broadcasting partners of the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021. You need to visit the TSN.ca website and click on subscribe and start your subscription. You can either pay 19.99 CAD per month or latch on to the 6-month prepaid plan at just 99.95 CAD.

How to watch Canada vs USA live using TV streaming services?

Live TV-streaming services have emerged as a brilliant alternative to watching sports and other live events via official broadcasting networks. Cord-cutters don’t have to pay the hefty subscription charges for official broadcasting channels and can still enjoy their favorite content.

Sling TV: A hugely popular TV-streaming service for viewers around the world, Sling TV offers a 25 USD basic package per month in which you will get more than 30+ awesome entertainment and sports networks. The 7-day free trial period is also worth a haul!

PS Vue: Priced a little higher with 49.99 USD payable per month in exchange for 40+ live streaming channels, Playstation Vue is a great choice to watch your favorite entertainment, news and sports in great detail. The 5-day free trial period is also enticing.

fuboTV: fuboTV offers more than 100 exciting sports and entertainment channels at just 59.99 USD per month and more than 109 channels at just 64.99 USD per month. You can even stream these channels simultaneously in multiple devices.

Hulu with Live TV: Hulu with Live TV offers a very nominal basic package of 35 USD per month and features several exciting sports and entertainment channels in vivid detail.

Hulu with Live TV offers a very nominal basic package of 35 USD per month and features several exciting sports and entertainment channels in vivid detail. Youtube TV: Youtube TV is the preferred destination for people to watch their favorite news, sports and entertainment at a meagre subscription of 45 USD per month.

How to watch Canada vs USA live using social media platforms?

Certain social media platforms have gained maximum popularity and could be your preferred choice to watch Canada vs USA encounter live.

Facebook: Find the relevant discussion groups and communities which can direct you to the live links of Canada vs USA encounter in the IIHF World Juniors 2021.

Twitter: Try following specific hashtags like #USAAus and #IIHF21 to find the relevant links to your desired matches.

Try following specific hashtags like #USAAus and #IIHF21 to find the relevant links to your desired matches. Reddit: Finding the relevant subreddits and looking for the verified links in them will get you to live action from the Canada vs USA match.

How to watch Canada vs USA live using VPNs?

If you can download some of the useful VPNs like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, you can easily override the geo-restriction in your region and watch your favorite sporting clashes from the IIHF World Juniors 2021.

How to watch Canada vs USA online live with your phone?

If you have a smartphone or a mobile device, simply log on to the IIHF official site and enjoy non-stop action from the Canada vs USA match on the go!

Canada vs USA: Headlined by Ottawa Senators third overall pick Tim Stuetzle, Canada comes into the 2021 WJC after beating Kazakhstan in relegation last year.

How to watch Canada vs USA live stream online Free?

If you are enquiring about various options to watch the Germans take on the Finnish in the IIHF World Juniors Championship 2021, then you are not short of options. The options galore consist of the following.

Joined by Buffalo Sabres second-rounder John-Jason Peterka upfront, Stuetzle and the Germans look to take the next step forward and reach the quarterfinals to avoid the relegation round. One of Canada’s biggest obstacles is COVID-19. After eight players tested positive prior to the tournament, they were unable to play a pre-competition game due to quarantine.

Official broadcasting networks

Watching without cable on live tv streaming services

Using social media to watch the matches

Watching on smartphones or mobile devices.

How to watch Canada vs USA live online using official broadcasting networks?

In 2021, the official broadcasting networks for the IIHF 2021 World Junior Championships are NHL Network for the US fans and TSN and TSN Direct for the people in Canada.

How to watch Canada vs USA live in the USA?

Buying the NHL Network’s All-Access pass will grant you all the ease and flexibility to enjoy live action from Canada vs USA match in the IIHF World Juniors 2021 Championship. You can choose between the season’s pass valued at 144.99 USD and the monthly pass valued at 24.99 USD.

How to watch Canada vs USA live in Canada?

Sign up at TSN.ca and press on Subscribe! Voila! You are done. The monthly subscription package for TSN and TSN Direct costs 19.99 CAD whereas the 6-month prepaid plan costs 99.95 CAD. Pay up and get hooked to scintillating hockey encounters this season!

How to watch Canada vs USA live without cable?

If you are planning to cut the cord, there are a wide range of options available as well.

Sling TV: More than 30 awesome sports and entertainment options at just 25 USD monthly basic package is definitely something you should try out! Moreover, the 7-day free trial period is a lucrative offer one can’t deny!

PS Vue: Though a little high in the pricing segment at 49.99 USD per month, PS Vue offers you more than 45 HD channels for all the sports and entertainment enthusiasts to gorge on. The 5-day free trial period is also worth a catch!

fuboTV: The 59.99 USD basic package allows you to watch more than 100 HD channels in great detail and enable you to stream them simultaneously across two devices. If you are paying 64.99 USD per month, the number increases to 109 channels monthly and you can stream them simultaneously across three devices.

Hulu with Live TV: It is steadily growing in both popularity and demand because of its reasonable 35 USD basic package that allows you to view a number of rich media and entertainment channels in vivid detail.

Youtube TV: One of the best options for people all around the world, the wide range of choices for sporting and entertainment channels that you get for a basic 45 USD package is simply mind-blowing!

How to watch Canada vs USA live using social media?

Social media platforms are quickly replacing official broadcasting channels and tv-streaming services as cheaper alternatives to watch your favourite sports and media.

Facebook: This social media platform has numerous official groups and communities, even those of IIHF, where you can easily watch your favourite matches, including Canada vs USA.

Twitter: The hashtags are an awesome feature that will enable you to watch the best matches of the IIHF World Junior championships including Canada vs USA.

Reddit: It is an amazing news aggregation site which enables you to watch the best of live sports and entertainment media through subreddits for absolutely zero cost.

How to watch Canada vs USA live using VPN?

If you are a victim of geo-restrictions in your area, you need to override the problem by downloading and using the services of premium VPN service providers like NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

How to watch Canada vs USA live using smartphones?

Simply log on to IIHF.com- the official site, through your smartphone or mobile device and enjoy non-stop action from Canada vs USA match live!

DATE AND TIME:

Canada vs USA encounter in the IIHF 2021 World Junior Championship is going to take place on the 25th of December, 2020. The time of the clash is scheduled to be held at 18:00 ET and 0:00 CET.

VENUE:

The entire tournament will be held at Rogers Place rink within the Edmonton bubble at Alta, Canada.

Canada vs USA Live Stream Channels

The 12-day hockey extravaganza is back to rob your senses! Under-20 players from all around the world who are the first-round draft picks and NHL-caliber talents will be facing off against each other to bring the laurels to their respective countries and amaze the audience with some scintillating display of skills and sportsmanship.

The Canada vs USA World Juniors have always been a stiff task for every team and player. But as usual, expect a flurry of outstanding goals and stunning saves. With national pride on the line, expect some fantastic going for glory from the yesteryears’ champions like Canada, USA, Sweden, etc. If you are waiting for some relevant information on the event, keep on reading this article and you won’t be disappointed!

How to watch the 2021 Canada vs USA World Juniors live stream online on Reddit?

There are a plethora of options when it comes to watching the Canada vs USA World Junior Championships live and you can select both paid and unpaid options to enjoy the most scintillating junior hockey on display.

Official broadcasting channels

Watching without cable

Watching using social media

Watching on mobile.

Without further ado, let us get to the critical information on how to catch the live action from the 2021 Canada vs USA World Junior Championships!

How to watch the 2021 Canada vs USA Ice Hockey World Junior Championships live streaming through official broadcasting channels?

The most traditional way to watch the global hockey extravaganza of the Canada vs USA World Juniors is to subscribe to the official broadcasting channels. NHL Network is the most important broadcaster and every Juniors game will be aired live on the NHL and TSN networks. The following list contains the names of the most important official broadcasters along with their respective nations.

USA- NHL Network

Canada- TSN and TSN Direct.

Watching in the USA:

If you are an enthusiastic US national that needs to watch the Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021, you need to subscribe to the All-Access Pass of the NHL Network. It will enable you to watch every single game on NHL TV. the entire season’s pass comes at 144.99 USD whereas the monthly pass is available for just 24.99 USD.

Watching in Canada:

Getting a subscription to TSN Direct is easy for all the hockey-enthusiasts based in Canada. You simply need to visit TSN.ca and click on subscribe. Once you sign up with your credentials, you need to pay a monthly charge of 19.99 CAD. You also have the flexibility of signing up for a prepaid plan for six months of sporting action for just 99.95 CAD. The biggest catch is that the subscription auto-renews and you can cancel according to your wishes! Getting access to TSN and TSN Direct will help you to watch the entire Canada vs USA World Juniors from the comfort of your homes.

How to watch the 2021 Canada vs USA live stream 2020-21 without cable?

Though there are numerous hockey enthusiasts around the globe, most of them are not inclined to pay hefty subscription charges to official broadcasting channels for just a month of premier hockey action. If you too are willing to cut the cord, there are numerous options available on such fronts as well.

The Canada vs USA World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships 2021 is here with all the exciting games for an ice hockey fan to enjoy all day long. Undoubtedly, the hype created by International Ice Hockey World Championship is on the rocks with 16 competing clashings against each other towards their way to glory.

Sling TV:

One of the most popular destinations for the tv-viewing audience from around the world, Sling TV offers a plethora of 30+ high-definition channels, starting from the basic subscription package of just 25 USD monthly. You can even check other subscription packages to your liking. Since Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial period, you can subscribe to the Canada vs USA World Juniors package and view the quarterfinals to the gold-medal matches absolutely free of cost!

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue or PS Vue offers more than 45 HD channels at just 49.99 USD monthly. The entire package is quite cheap considering the number of channels that are on offer. The features of this TV-streaming service are quite enticing and it is quickly becoming the most preferred way to watch sports and entertainment live for a massive fraction of the world population. The 5-day free trial period is also a nice bet for most of the fans.

fuboTV:

The standard package of 59.99 USD offers more than 100 streaming channels and an option to watch simultaneous live streams across two devices. There is also 30-hours of cloud-based DVR. If you are subscribing to the family pack, you need to pay 64.99 USD but it will allow you 109 HD channels in the vivid display and 3 simultaneous streaming options.

Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu with Live TV is one of the fastest-growing TV network services across the world for its wide range of channels at very reasonable pricing. You can subscribe to the 35 USD pack and get unlimited access to several channels. The VOD functionality, hi-speed internet connectivity, etc will enable you to catch your favourite hockey action in great detail.

Youtube TV:

The trusted way for most of the world population to watch entertainment, sports and other stuff live, Youtube TV offers a basic monthly package of 45 USD and a massive selection of the best channels at that price. The unlimited sports display in high-definition will make you a fan of this global tv-streaming service.

How to watch the Canada vs USA World Junior Championships live online using social media?

If you are really intent on watching the entire Canada vs USA World Juniors live without paying any extra costs, you can tune in to various popular social media platforms and direct yourself to the valid links to access the non-stop action from ice-hockey rinks. Facebook, Twitter and Reddit grab the most notable mentions amongst social media that can help you catch the live action from the Canada vs USA World Juniors.

Facebook:

Facebook is one of the world’s biggest social media platforms with more than 2 billion accounts and millions of users logging in each moment. If you are searching the live streaming links and channels of the 2021 Canada vs USA World Juniors, you will definitely get the links to private and public groups, communities, etc. that exhibit the entire championship or select games live. You might be able to catch deferred telecasts and replays as well.

Twitter:

Twitter is one of the world’s fastest growing social media and is also widely preferred for its bite-sized content. You can simply log on to Twitter using your valid account credentials and search for the valid hashtags that link you to the coveted Canada vs USA World Junior Championship matches. The hashtags are your best way to catch your favorite games and even the entire tournament without paying any extra charges!

Reddit:

One of the world’s largest news aggregation and social platforms, Reddit satisfies the urge of millions of users worldwide to catch sports, entertainment and other media free of cost. You simply need to register and log in with your credentials. Once you are within the platform, hunt for the requisite subreddits that link you to the 2021 Canada vs USA World Juniors effortlessly. Find the relevant links and stream the matches in great detail. Just be careful since some of the links could be flagged by the official broadcasters.

How to watch the 2021 Canada vs USA World Juniors on mobile phones?

You simply need to log in the Canada vs USA Youtube Channel on your smartphone and without any extra hassle, you will be able to catch the non-stop action from the ice-hockey rinks this winter!

How to watch the Canada vs USA World Junior Championships live using VPNs?

If your area is geo-restricted and you are disappointed since you will miss out on the premier hockey action, do not fret! We have a solution for you. Download some of the premium VPN service providers like NordVPN or ExpressVPN and mask your IP address. In this way, you can override the geo-restriction and watch the 2021 Canada vs USA World Junior Championship without any problems!

As and when we are entering round 1 of the Canada vs USA playoffs, fans and team players are equally excited. Of course, we saw a stunning round one of the Canada vs USA World Juniors where each team showed their sheer class and excellence. This time, it’s time for round 2 and online fans must be willing to find ways to watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream online.

Coming down towards the structure of this great hockey event, it consists of two groups where each group consists of 8 teams. Every team will play the other team in his group where each team will play a total of 7 games.

Again, the top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages and the bottom two teams take their way towards Canada vs USA Division 1.

As for the Hockey fans, they must have brought their tickets. But, the world is huge and millions of online hockey fans must be waiting for this mega event to take place.

Therefore, let’s come along as we will show you the following ways to watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream online:

Official Broadcast Channels

Watch Without Cable

Watch Using Social Media

Using VPN

Watching Using Mobile

Best Ways to Watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream

Bringing to you the best ways for watching the entire Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021, we have done immense research in this case. We have brought the free along with paid services which can give you the chance for distinguishing and choosing the best one.

Given below are the best possible ways to watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream.

Official Broadcasters for Canada vs USA World Championship

Of course, bringing to you the official broadcasters of Canada vs USA event, these are the most traditional ways of watching the hockey event.

We have jotted down the most important broadcaster names along with country names so that you won’t find any issue, whatsoever.

Belarus: Belarus TV

Croatia: Arena Sport

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Czech Republic: AMC Sport 1

Hungary: AMC Sport 1

Ireland: Premier Sports

Kazakhstan: Qazsport

Kosovo: Arena Sport

Lithuania: LRT

Montenegro: Arena Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Poland: TVP

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC Sport 1

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia & Sport TV

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

Visualizing the official broadcasters from a distance, you will see that the Arena Sports is the major broadcaster. It delivering transmission to various countries and seems to have partnered with the IIF committee.

Now, let’s move ahead and unwrap the best and possible ways to watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream without cable.

Brilliant Ways to Watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream without Cable

So, if you don’t have a cable connection and still like watching the Canada vs USA World Juniors, you can opt for different online services. Yes, the services may consume subscription charges but the video quality they deliver is above par.

Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s go through each and every services/channel for watching Canada vs USA World Juniors online.

1. Sling TV

Talking about one of the cheapest and best streaming services will bring the Sling TV into the limelight. Yes, over the years, the company is delivering streaming packages where the basic package starts from $25 per month.

With the basic package, you get around 30+ channels and each channel offers high definition video quality. Also, you can even choose from other subscription plans of Sling TV whereas the price is kept to the lowest extent.

Additionally, Sling TV even offers a massive 7-Days free trial period. During the trial period, you can test their service and if things fall into place, purchase the package and watch Canada vs USA World Juniors 2021 live stream, cord cutter way.

2. PlayStation Vue

Despite offering slightly higher pricing plans, PlayStation Vue delivers quality in each of their packages. Their package pricing starts from $45 per month where you can access to around 45 HD quality channels.

Also, the company even offers an exclusive VOD functionality if you can slightly increase your budget. Even more, if you are not willing to pay beforehand, PlayStation Vue delivers a 5-Days free trial.

During the free period, test each and everything about the PlayStation Vue, video quality along with essential features. Lastly, if you are satisfied by their servicing and video quality, you can go ahead and opt for their premium paid plans.