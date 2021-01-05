Remotedesk As Data Loss Prevention Software

RemoteDesk is a Data Loss Prevention software or a DLP solution that helps detect potential hackers and insider threats, who indulge in data thefts. It is an AI-based solution that securely identifies and safeguards the privacy of a work-from-home agent. The software monitors and identifies fraudulent activities that may cause a threat to the organization’s confidential information.
How RemoteDesk prevents data losses?
- Remotedesk integrates seamlessly into remote work processes and plugs right into VPNs, VDIs, Extranets, etc. to streamline workflow.
- Verify workers’ identity with multi-factor biometric authentication upon entry, and facial recognition throughout, detect illicit behavior by tracking web activity and keystrokes (i.e., copy/paste, print-screen, etc.), and monitoring their workspace.
- Identify patterns of misconduct with flagged reports of compliance infractions detected by Remotedesk, complete with screenshot evidence & time-stamped video playback.
Why do we need a DLP solution?
- Protects sensitive data: Internal workers have access to confidential data that they might misuse for financial gains. It can help control non-productive and data risky activities. DLP can help prevent loss of reputation and loss of revenue.
- Security against BYOD policy: Allowing Bring Your Own Device or BYOD has elevated the risk of data theft. Hence, it would be better for the enterprise to implement a robust employee monitoring solution to capture insider threats.
- Cloud Security: A data loss prevention (DLP) software helps prevent data stored online or on cloud platforms.
Data Protection
RemoteDesk by Verificient is committed to information security best practices. In line with GDPR, Verificient evaluates the measures required in its products based on factors like data sensitivity, impact, risk, and available technology.
Data Privacy Team
Verificient has designated a Data Protection Officer (DPO) and a designated Data Privacy Team. The team is responsible for promoting awareness of the GDPR across the organization, assessing our GDPR compliance, identifying gaps, and implementing the new policies, procedures, and safety measures.
RemoteDesk is SOC 2 TYPE 2 Certified!
We’ve received several security certifications from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, such as SOC 2 Type 2.
We have invested heavily in building a robust security team that can handle various issues – everything from threat detection to building new tools.
The SOC program offers independent verification that our security practices provide a recognized standard of security measures.
The critical areas that our SOC policy covers:
- Data Security: How we set up information security and data protection controls.
- Change Management: How we make sure changes get tracked and adequately reviewed.
- Access Control and Management: Who has access to our platform operations and how this access gets managed.
- Data Redundancy and Backup: How data is kept safe and stored in the event of adversity.
- Software Architecture and Development: Oversight of the development effort around our platform.