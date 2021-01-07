2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Pga Golf live leaderboard

2021 Tournament of Champions: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, coverage, schedule. The new golf year kicks off with a great field in beautiful Hawaii. Though most in the continental United States won’t get a break from the cold for several more months, there will be a nice reprieve this weekend when the first PGA Tour event of 2021 — the Tournament of Champions — takes place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.

The field is absolutely loaded with superstars — Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will all tee it up — and usually produces an elite champion (Johnson, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed have all won in the last six years). Throw in the fact that it’s primetime viewing and the Hawaii landscape always rocks, and the first tournament of 2021 should be pretty sweet.

There are a ton of intriguing storylines and best bets for this event, but honestly I’m just excited to make stupid jokes on Twitter and fire up ShotLink for Bryson’s rounds once again. The holiday break from golf was nice — especially after the sprint to the finish when the PGA Tour restarted in June — but I’m ready for some big-time golf again, and we’ll get plenty of it to close out the first full week of the new year.

Here’s how you can watch and follow all the action this weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 — Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. om Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

With a new year and a loaded field for the first tournament of 2021, things are looking up for golf right now. Storylines abound with eight of the top 10 in the world present, and there have been some gems over the past six years with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed all taking home titles here. Big-boy winners for the genesis of golf’s calendar year.

Let’s take a closer look at this week’s contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

What: Tournament of Champions

When: Jan. 7-10

Where: Plantation Course at Kapalua — Maui, Hawaii

Three things to know

1. Big field: We discussed this in some detail on Monday, but this event normally has around 35 participants as it includes everyone who won a golf tournament in the previous calendar year (including the winner of this event). This year, because of the pandemic, the field includes winners as well as golfers who made it to the Tour Championship even though they didn’t win an event last season — guys like Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama. This makes for a bit of a deeper field than normal and a fuller broadcast (which is a win for all of us).

2. J.T. owns small fields: Of Justin Thomas’ 13 PGA Tour wins (13!), 10 have come in limited-field events while two have come here. There’s been a lot of buzz around Jon Rahm (new equipment deal) and Dustin Johnson (because he’s been winning everything he’s looked at of late), but the best player of the next decade might actually wear a horse on his shirt and root for an elephant on Saturday afternoons.

3. Length and … width: It’s going to be an interesting week for the distance conversation. Kapalua is one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour all year, and of course includes some of the longest players in the world. But will the beltway-wide fairways play into (or out of) the hands of guys like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm? I’m especially intrigued by DeChambeau after his destruction of a mega-narrow track like Winged Foot. Conventional wisdom might say that he would be even better with his driver at a place like the Tournament of Champions, but that might be short-sighted. The advantage for him with his length might be greater when there’s a ton of rough rather than when there’s hardly any rough at all.

Grading the field

This field includes eight of the top 10 in the world and 11 of the top 14 with only Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka ranked in the top 15 but skipping the festivities. This is normally a pretty quality field, but it’s enhanced this year because of the wider net cast around who was invited. It might not include the very biggest names (Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler will join McIlroy on the sidelines), but it does include the guys playing the best golf.

Tournament of Champions picks

Patrick Reed

Winner (16-1): Almost always plays well here, and you know he’s been grinding whereas maybe some other guys have been resting more than normal. I worry about the tee-to-green game, which was weak last year when he lost in a playoff here, but has been tremendous over the last three months.

Tony Finau

Top 10 (+138): Feels like the course was absolutely made for somebody like him who hits it forever but is also super athletic off the uneven lies here. He finished T9 in his only start here back in 2017, losing by eight to Justin Thomas. His top 10 here should come down to putting.

Martin Laird

Sleeper (150-1): Finished second in 2012 to Steve Stricker, and is statistically one of the best players of the last decade on this course. You might also be surprised to know that his tee-to-green work has been better than guys like Scheffler and Collin Morikawa over the last three months.