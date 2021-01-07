McGregor vs Poirier 2 Live Stream | Watch Free Reddit Online TV Schedule

UFC superstar Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on January 23 after just over a year McGregor vs Poirier 2 Live Stream free away from the action for a highly anticipated rematch against ex-interim champ Dustin Poirier.

McGregor stopped Poirier in less than two minutes in a featherweight contest in 2014, but both The Notorious and The Diamond have enjoyed stellar runs in the company since their first encounter.

It’s only the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, but it’s sure to be one of the best-selling and most important fights of the next 12 months.

How to Watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 Live Stream Free

Both McGregor and Poirier rely heavily on their striking skills, and that boxing-based focus has helped both fighters capture UFC gold.

McGregor is one of only seven two-division champions in UFC history, and the Irishman was also the first-ever UFC champ to simultaneously hold titles in two different divisions at the same time.

UFC 257 McGregor vs Poirier 2 — The C0-Main Event Preview

Both fighters carry the same type of numbers across the strikes bracket over at UFC Stats.

McGregor’s 5.43 strikes landed per minute, 50 percent accuracy, 4.18 strikes absorbed per minute, and 54 percent defense are similar to Porier’s 5.57, 49 percent, 4.40, and 55 percent marks in the same categories.

Where can I watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 UFC 257 Fight in the US?

You can watch UFC Poirier vs Conor 2 part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Whittaker and Till.

ESPN+ includes lots of live sports when live sports are in the one of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

Final Thoughts

The Irishman last fought in early 2020 with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He faces a familiar foe in the form of Daniel Poirier. He defeated the American back in September 2014, UFC 178.

Co-headlining UFC 257, New Zealander Dan Hooker comes up against former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler. A full list of the card can be found at the foot of this article.