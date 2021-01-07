UFC 257 Live Free Reddit Stream: Watch Online Full Fight TV Schedule

A couple of weeks ago, reports out of New Zealand claimed that Michael Chandler’s UFC debut will be UFC 257 Live Stream Free against number six-ranked Dan Hooker. The two top-tier 155-pounders are said to be facing each other at UFC 257 on January 23rd in Abu Dhabi.

Every time Conor McGregor fights, he creates a buzz that no other UFC fighter can come close to reaching.

And as he prepares for his UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier, part of that buzz is centered around how strong McGregor has looked in some of his social media posts.

McGregor hasn’t fought at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds in over two years, since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018.

And while McGregor admits he was undisciplined for that training camp, the opposite appears to be true as he gets ready to head to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor returned to Ireland three weeks ago after spending the first six weeks of his camp in Portugal, and some are saying he’s in the best shape of his life.

UFC 257

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23 Location: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

10 p.m. ET (main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

From Ireland to Portugal to Abu Dhabi, McGregor’s inner circle includes one man whose work has been vital in McGregor’s physical preparation.

Tristin Kennedy has been McGregor’s nutritionist for two years, and he has unique insight into the depth of preparation of McGregor, who last fought at 170 pounds in January 2020 against Donald Cerrone.

“It entails seven-days-a-week work,” Kennedy told ESPN of his duties with McGregor. “Obviously, you get time off and things like that.

But it entails daily nutrition plans, supplementation guides, cooking, being at all his training sessions, observing, taking data — the more data you take, the better.

“If I need to cook, I need to cook. We’re obviously constantly in contact as well. The better you know your athletes, the better results you can give them and the better program you can give them.

And that’s what you see when you see his body composition and his performance in training.”

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 257’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers

UFC 257 Fight Card:

Kennedy, a native of Monasterevin, Ireland, has a master’s in food, nutrition, and health from University College Dublin. He first started working with McGregor under MMA nutrition guru.

George Lockhart after McGregor’s fourth-round submission loss to Nurmagomedov. Kennedy took over full time before McGregor’s UFC 246 training camp as he prepared to face Cerrone on Jan. 18. McGregor won by TKO in 40 seconds.

UFC 257 PPV Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

185 lbs.: Ronaldo Souza vs. Kevin Holland

265 lbs.: Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 257 Prelims Card On ESPN+/ESPN2 (8 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Daniel Pineda vs. Cub Swanson

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

145 lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

115 lbs.: Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

If you don’t have a cable connection, you won’t lose hope because you can watch Khabib vs. Gaethje Live Beauty with other choices. It is available on ESPN Plus stations and has options for streaming other than its own.

In particular, I’m involved with the McGregor FAST workout team, which is mainly Dr. Julian Darby and Colin Byrne.

I don’t think they ever get much recognition for their work, and they’re a massive part of Conor’s team. They run the coaching side of McGregor FAST. That’s all cardio and the training.