watch Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Live Stream Free Golf Online PGA

Though most in the continental United States won’t get a break from the cold for several more months, there will be a nice reprieve this weekend when the first PGA Tour event of 2021 — the Tournament of Champions — takes place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 4-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 2:10 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 — Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. om Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Play opens today at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Due to the shortened season because of COVID-19, the TOUR has allowed those who qualified for the TOUR Championship last season to also compete this week. The no-cut event features a strong field including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action

Television: Thursday-Friday 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 4–10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 5–10 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3–8 p.m. ET. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

How to watch the Tournament of Champions on TV

With a cable subscription, you can watch the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Golf Channel and NBC. Golf Channel will air four hours of coverage each day Thursday-Saturday. On Sunday, NBC will carry the first two hours of the final round, with Golf Channel airing the last two hours of coverage. Check out the full TV schedule below.

Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Live Stream Reddit

Bringing to you one of the best and free streaming option, Reddit is a gem of choice for streaming. Yes, Reddit doesn’t cost even a single penny and has the ability to offer full access to streaming channels.

With Reddit, you will need to sign in to your Reddit account and browse into different subreddit sections. Now, make sure to look for the channels that are offering Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 list. It will consume some amount of time as finding the best streaming links is not an easy job.