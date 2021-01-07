What channel is Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, taking on Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Hawaii. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.
Top-30 golfers from last year in the FedEx Cup rankings were also allowed in this 42-golfer field. Justin Thomas held Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele off in a playoff last year to win this event.
Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Live Stream for free
The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Dustin Johnson, who won the Masters in November, as the favorite at 6-1. Thomas is going off at 13-2, Schauffele is 10-1 and Reed is a bit further down the PGA odds board at 16-1.
Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021
Before locking in any 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at Sports Line.
Sports Line’s prediction model, built by DFS pro-Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it’s up over $13,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
The model’s top 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, one of the favorites at 10-1, barely cracks the top five.
DeChambeau was one of the hottest players on tour late in the summer and early this season, capping that run by winning the 2020 U.S. Open in September. He finished a respectable T-8 at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open but struggled at the 2020 Masters in November.
Sentry tournament of champions 2021
espn Sentry golf live coverage
He finished T-34 at Augusta and fired two rounds of 73 or higher that took him out of contention. He’s continued to crush the ball off the tee this season, but he ranks 60th in strokes gained: putting, which could cost him in this event. He’s not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 field.
Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.
There will be a tournament-high 42 players teeing it up at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course, the event’s host site since 1999. For the first since the tournament began in 1953, non-winners are invited to join the fun in Maui.
Blame it on the pandemic. Due to the cancelation of several events in the spring and summer, the field would have only been 26 if it were winners only.
Sentry Tournament of Champions odds and PGA Tour best bets
The PGA Tour and golf betting return this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. This year’s star-studded tournament features an expanded, but still limited field of 42 to kick-off the 2021 golf schedule. Below, we look at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
How To Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Live on CBS?
Best answer: No, but if you have one of the supported cable providers your CBS All Access account is free only for the streaming Live TV option on their website. You’ll need to start a subscription with CBS All Access in order to take advantage of the other benefits.
You can watch NBC live without cable with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, or YouTube TV.
The NBC website and apps provide access to NBC live streams in more than 200 markets across the United States, allowing you to watch your local NBC station’s broadcast of sports, news, and entertainment programming from any supported device.
How To Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions 2021 Live on ESPN?
You can watch ESPN live without cable with one of these streaming services: fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, or YouTube TV. You can also stream some ESPN content on-demand with ESPN+
ESPN+ includes a bevy of exclusive video content from live games to on-demand shows and exclusive stories. Unfortunately, the live games come with commercials — just like regular TV.
The FOX Sports app is available for download on Roku and other connected devices. Once logged in, you’ll be able to watch a wide variety of live sports if you have a Pay TV subscription.
Whether you’re at home or on the go, the FOX Sports GO app on your smartphone, tablet, and other Android devices gives you the best seat in the house. FOX Sports GO Is free to download. All you need to do to watch is sign in with your TV Provider credentials.
Depending on where you live, you can watch your local ABC channel for free using a TV antenna or streaming the channel on the free streaming service Locast. You can also stream ABC live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV Now.
The ABC App has expanded to include Apple (iOS, Apple TV), Google Play, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Fans can also enjoy streaming full episodes of their favorite ABC shows on Hulu and on our MPVD partner players like Xfinity.
It’s that time of year where most of us in the Northern Hemisphere are craving any kind of sunshine and warmth. Golf fans in January can vicariously whet their appetites by indulging in the PGA Tour returning to competition in the Hawaiian islands after a month off.
Next week brings the first full-field event of 2021 at the Sony Open. Now, we’ve got the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.