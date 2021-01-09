AFC Reddit Stream: Colts vs. Bills live stream, TV channel, how to watch, NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Colts vs. Bills: AFC Reddit Stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills live stream, NFL Wild Card Playoffs, odds, TV channel, start time, how to watch The Buffalo Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts from Bills Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the first game of Wild Card weekend.

The Bills are coming off a 30-point win over the Dolphins last Sunday where they took out the first team after halftime. Josh Allen has been incredible over the last few games and will look to continue his MVP run into the playoffs. As for the Colts, they are coming off a 14-point victory over the Jaguars last weekend. Philip Rivers has really taken control over the offense and will look for a big upset on Saturday.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills keep it rolling? This will be a fun one, here is everything you need to know to stream the action this afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, January 8

Saturday, January 8 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: The Bills have been rolling along and look to be the hottest team in the league heading into the playoffs. I’m going to ride with Buffalo in this game, I think they win by at least a touchdown.

When the Colts have the ball

Jonathan Taylor is on an absolute rampage over the last several weeks. There was a lull in the middle of the season where Jordan Wilkins seemingly overtook him as the Colts’ lead ball-carrier, but over the final six games of the year, Taylor carried 119 times for 741 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 14 catches for another 96 yards and an additional score. He’s coming off of a preposterous 30-253-2 rushing line against the hapless Jaguars — a game during which he played a season-high 82 percent of the team’s snaps.

The Indianapolis offensive line, despite rotating through several different tackles as the team dealt with various injuries, has just been totally dominating opposing defensive fronts, allowing Taylor to average 2.48 yards before contact per carrying during that time. The league average is 1.71 per carrying, per Pro Football Focus and Tru Media, and Taylor averaged 1.67 per carrying through the team’s first 10 games of the season.

When the Bills have the ball

This is my single favorite matchup of the entire weekend. Buffalo’s passing game is built to create explosive plays, which it did as well as any team in the league this season. Indianapolis’ defense is explicitly built on the idea of limiting explosive plays in the passing game, which it did as well as any team in the league this season. So, what happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object?

There are a couple of things that may actually be working in the Colts’ favor here. The first is that the Colts are an extraordinarily zone-heavy team, and the Bills found their most passing success against man coverage. Indianapolis played zone on 77.7 percent of opponent dropbacks this season, per Pro Football Focus and Tru Media, one of the highest rates in the league. Meanwhile, take a look at these passing numbers for Allen.

THROWBACK RUNNER: Taylor has been running like his old college self lately. The rookie out of Wisconsin rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores against Jacksonville and is averaging 125.5 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carrying over the last six games while scoring eight TDs, including one receiving.

“That was Badger J.T. and he brought that to the Colts,” fellow RB Nyheim Hines said. “If we can ride that wave and keep it going, then we are going to have a lot of success.”

FAN-DEMONIUM: The Bills will have a semblance of home-field advantage with about 6,700 fans allowed to attend for the first time this season. Under state guidelines, each person entering the 70,000-seat stadium must first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff.

LOOKING AHEAD? The Colts might not have all their plans set for Sunday yet. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus certainly does.

After steadily guiding Indy’s defense from near the bottom of the league into a top-10 unit, Eberflus has become one of the hottest names on the coaching market. Multiple teams have reportedly requested interviews with Eberflus, including the New York Jets. But those meetings won’t take place before Saturday’s game.

LOOKING AHEAD II? Daboll is considered a potential head-coaching candidate for nurturing Allen and overseeing an offense that finished tied for second in yards gained. From the Buffalo area, Daboll has ties to Chargers GM Tom Telesco as both attended the same high school.

QUESTIONABLE: Buffalo’s top two receivers, Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) are listed as questionable. Beasley practiced on a limited basis for the first time on Thursday after being hurt two weeks ago. Diggs was also limited after being hurt on Sunday.

