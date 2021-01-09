NFL Streams | Reddit NFL Streams | Buffstream NFL

Wild card 2021 Playoffs Game Start Today!!! Well, it’s finally here. The final regular-season games of this 2020-21 season which wasn’t even guaranteed to happen at the start of the pandemic. Despite some NFL Reddit Stream Free coronavirus setbacks and the relatively empty stadiums, this season has been nothing short of nail-biting entertainment.

Call the Chicago Bears crazy, but somehow they’ve stuck around. After beginning the year 5-1, a six-game losing streak nearly cost Matt Nagy his job.

Now, the team is a winner of three straight games and tallied at least 30 points in the last four starts. Not even the 1985 Bears did that during their heroic season.

Why Were Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

How to Watch NFL Reddit Stream Free

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision.

Before the ban, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

What is the Best Way to Stream NFL Games For Free Now?

Of course, there are very few truly free ways to watch the NFL. One of the best ways is with the Yahoo! Sports App. Users can live stream games for free on their phones or tablets.

This includes MNF and TNF games too. However, fans can only watch games that are broadcast in their local TV market. The official NFL app also works in a similar way.

Keep in mind, these are an option for streaming local games and are not available for fans outside of the United States.

How to Watch NFL Reddit Stream from outside your country

The Bears need one more win to make the NFC playoffs as the No.7 seed. Slight problem since they’ll be taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, winners of their last five outings and second straight NFC North championship.

How to Watch NFL Reddit Stream online in the US

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers.

Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN, and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

How to Watch NFL Reddit Stream Live in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game with its great value DAZN packages.

How to Watch NFL Reddit Stream online in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel will be broadcasting games weekly and you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app.

How can I watch NFL Reddit Stream without cable?

You can stream the NFL regular season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, and Fox as well as ESPN and the NFL Network. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Hulu TV

This year, fans can watch NFL games live with Hulu+LiveTV. The normal Hulu package doesn’t include NFL coverage, but users can watch ESPN, NBC, Fox, and CBS for a fee.

Price: $54.99/month

What’s missing?: NFL Redzone and NFL Network

AT&T TV

AT&T TV’s basic, $60-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Plugin your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don’t get CBS.

Final Word on NFL Reddit Stream

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Video, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football has also been available for Amazon Prime users since week 4. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full-blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.