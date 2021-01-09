Watch Bills vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online

Watch Bills vs. Colts How to live stream, TV channel, the t time for Saturday’s NFL game Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: NFL playoff game live stream, how to watch, odds, timeThe Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL playoffs!

Who’s going to the Super Bowl? Josh Allen and the Bills had a superb regular season, finishing atop the AFC East with a 13-3 record. Philip Rivers’ first season with the Colts didn’t disappoint, with Indianapolis ending the season with an 11-5 record. Can the veteran signal-caller lead Indy to an upset victory over the Bills, or will Buffalo win their first playoff game since 1995?

Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Bills Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET. Buffalo knows how to get points on the board — the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups — so hopefully, ndianapolis likes a good challenge.

Last week, the Bills’ offense rose to the challenge against a Miami defense that boasted an average of only 18.8 points allowed. They made easy work of the Miami Dolphins and carried off a 56-26 victory. With Buffalo ahead 28-6 at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to RB Antonio Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. SS Dean Marlowe picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 last week. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. RB Jonathan Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew for the Colts, rushing for two TDs and 253 yards on 30 carries. Taylor’s longest run was for 56 yards in the first quarter.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 37-5 punch to the gut against Indianapolis when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills will welcome a stingy Indianapolis Colts squad for a Wild Card matchup on Sunday at Bills Stadium.

The game starts at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Bills online:

Colts vs Bills Preview

The Buffalo Bills finished the regular season 13-3, capturing their first AFC East crown in 25 years. But the Bills know it will be all for nothing if they can’t overcome the Colts in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen was the catalyst during the historic season, passing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground and took care of the ball, tossing just 10 interceptions.

“We’re not trying to let anybody down and we’re here, we have a purpose and I think coach [Sean] McDermott has been doing a good job of preaching that purpose to us when we’re on the field,” Allen said. “We know how much this means to the city of Buffalo and the fans here and the alum that has played here. It’s a special place to play football but at the end of the day we’re in the field just playing for each other.”

The Bills offense was the second-highest scoring in the league, just behind the Packers with 31.3 points per game. A big addition that helped Buffalo was Stefon Diggs, who came over in an offseason trade from Minnesota. Diggs led the league in receiving with 1,535 yards.

“You get a new season, a new opportunity that we earned as a team,” Diggs said this week. “Throughout this season we had our ups, and we had our downs. It seemed like we grew throughout this year, we got better throughout this year, especially through our downs and with our losses. We are learning a lot from them and we’re growing from them. I feel like we can carry that into the postseason as we are here now blessed with the opportunity to do something special. And it all starts with trying to win our first opportunity. The Colts have a great team, one of the more balanced teams in the NFL kind of similar to us. So, definitely gonna be a challenge for us and something that we look forward to.”

The Colts have had an up-and-down campaign, but were able to punch their playoff ticket with an 11-5 record, winning six of their last eight.

A big storyline for Indianapolis is 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, a possible Hall of Famer down the road that still has the Super Bowl gap on his resume.

“I don’t carry that with me day to day, that. Man, played 16 years and never been a part of a championship,’” Rivers said. “Shoot, it’s a new beginning every day, and excited for each challenge and opportunity.”

Home field advantages have been mostly nullified this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bills will have 6,700 of their faithful on hand for the playoff matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: OUT T Will Holden (ankle), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle)

Colts’ keys: Their offense will likely be playing against Buffalo’s high-powered offense as much as against the Bills’ defense. Indianapolis has to keep up on the scoreboard. Don’t put the entire game on QB Philip Rivers’ arm; keep the Bills’ defense honest by giving it a heavy dose of RB Jonathan Taylor as well. The Colts’ defense has to get big games out of its cornerbacks. A steady pass rush would help too.

Bills’ keys: Buffalo will be smart to keep things business as usual. The Bills have won nine of their last 10 games by throwing at will. WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen will be a tough matchup. On the defensive side, the Bills need to stop the run. LBs Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano became healthier as the season rolled on, playing a major role in the Bills’ improvements.

Matchup to watch: Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin vs. Bills WR John Brown. After a few weeks on the sideline because of injury and COVID-19, Brown was back in a big way in Week 17, scoring a touchdown. Ya-Sin, who’s had his fair share of penalty troubles, will have his hands full considering everyone else on the Colts’ defense will be watching Diggs.

