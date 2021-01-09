Watch Rams vs Seahawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NFL game 2021

Rams vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online Rams vs. Seahawks: Live stream, start time, TV channel, odds, how to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks face-off on Saturday when the NFC West rivals meet in an NFL wild-card game.

The Seahawks went 12-4 during the regular season to win their fifth division crown in the past decade. The Rams (10-6) finished second in the division and are just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Here are all the live stream and TV channel info you need to watch Saturday’s game.

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will duke it out with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Lumen Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has a defense that allows only 18.5 points per game, so Seattle’s offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Rams had a touchdown and change to spare in an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Los Angeles’ only offensive touchdown came from CB Troy Hill.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Seattle sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 26-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Seattle’s WR Tyler Lockett was one of the most active players for the team, catching 12 passes for two TDs and 90 yards.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New York Jets Dec. 20 easily too, and instead slipped up with a 23-20. In other words, don’t count the Seahawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

The Rams vs Seahawks live stream features divisional opponents taking their rivalry to the postseason. In their two matchups this season, the home team has won each time. The Seahawks will hold that advantage for this NFL live stream, Saturday at Lumen field where they have lost just once this season.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off a career year with 40 touchdown passes and will be in pursuit of his second Super Bowl ring. Wilson has made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in the league with a record of 9-6 over that span. The (10-6) Rams visit the (12-4) Seahawks today as 3.5-point underdogs.

How to Watch Rams vs Seahawks live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you can’t get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can’t watch the Rams vs Seahawks live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT Saturday, January 9.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Seahawks, as Sky Sports has the game at 9:40 p.m. local BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports to pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Rams vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Live stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this LA and Seattle game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on January 9

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is at 1:40 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 9. The Seahawks finished the 2020 regular season with a 12-4 record, securing their first NFC West title since 2016 and the No. 3 seed in the NFC. This will be the Seahawks’ ninth postseason appearance in 11 seasons under head coach Pete Carroll. The Rams went 10-6 during the regular season, finishing second in the NFC West and as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in 2019, one season after a deep playoff run which ended with a loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Here’s how you can watch, listen to, and follow the action as it unfolds. Game Center I Game Pass

T.V: FOX FOX (channel 13 in Seattle) will feature Joe Buck calling play-by-play with Troy Aikman providing color commentary and Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Seahawks Game Day (Post Game Show) on Q13 FOX – Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman will be joined by Seahawks players and hear from Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson on the club’s official post-game show.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM & Westwood One Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action for the Seahawks flagship station, with John Clayton and Jessamyn McIntyre reporting from the “sidelines,” as the crew will need to maintain social distancing. A complete list of Seahawks Radio Network affiliates can be found right here. For fans in the Seattle market, the radio call of the game can also be heard in the Seahawks mobile app and online at Seahawks The game will be broadcasted nationally on Westwood One, with Ryan Radtke calling the play-by-play and former Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren providing color analysis.

Online Streaming For fans in the local market, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Seahawks mobile app and Seahawks.com, as well as the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of the mobile provider.* Seahawks, the Seahawks mobile app, and Seahawks social media channels will provide game coverage throughout the day. Follow the Seahawks on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live gameday updates, videos, and behind-the-scenes photos. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access” (Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Data charges may apply. Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

NFL Game Pass If you miss the game live or just want to watch it again, NFL Game Pass is currently offering a free seven-day trial. With NFL Game Pass you can replay every game of the NFL season with full broadcast replays, condensed games, or review the all-22 coaches film. Access is available across all devices. International fans can also watch live via the NFL Game Pass here.