Aberdeen vs Rangers Live Stream Free Premiership clash

It’s often said that the games either side of an Old Firm are more important than the derby itself. They often take care of themselves and Rangers have a massive match against Aberdeen to follow up their 1-0 win over Celtic.

It wasn’t a great performance but Steven Gerrard’s men came away with three points and that’s all that is going to matter on Sunday at Pittodrie as well.

The Ibrox side have plenty of injury worries with Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe all out injured and all three would have been likely starters at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live Stream Reddit

Yes. You can watch the game on Sky Go if you are a subscriber or you can purchase a Now TV pass to watch the game. A 24-hour pass costs £9.99 and you can stream the match to your device.