Chelsea vs Morecambe Live Stream Free Online TV

Morecambe have never scored so much as a goal in the FA Cup third round before and it will be an impressive achievement if they make it fifth time lucky against Premier League giants Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues might be lurching in the Premier League but they have not lost a third round tie since 1998.

Even that was against Manchester United but Morecambe manager Derek Adams is convinced his side will get the chances to pull off a famous upset. All it will take, he insists, is that they are “clinical” when opportunities come their way. Here’s how you can watch and everything you need to know.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10

Sunday, Jan. 10 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

8:30 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge — London, United Kingdom

Stamford Bridge — London, United Kingdom TV and live stream: ESPN+

Morecambe boss Derek Adams plans to draw on previous giant-killing experience when his side heads to Stamford Bridge.

Adams was in charge of Ross County in 2010 when reached the final of the Scottish Cup, knocking out shocking Celtic 2-0 in the last four.

“I think experiences like that are very helpful: going into the game you understand the game that’s in front of you, you understand the opposition,” said Adams.

“The experiences I’ve had in the past, you always draw on, because you go back and you think how did you deal with this situation, and there’s no doubt that I’ll do that for this game.