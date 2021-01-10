Crawley Town vs Leeds United Live Stream Free TV Channel

Leeds United are back in FA Cup action this weekend when they travel to face Crawley Town on Sunday. The Whites take a break from Premier League action as they take on League Two opposition for a place in the fourth round of the historic cup competition.

Leeds are on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and will want to avoid a potential banana skin tie against Crawley.

Crawley, meanwhile, are sixth in League Two and enjoying a decent season and have little to lose against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

So, how can you keep up to date with all the action? Here are all the details you need.

Crawley Town vs Leeds United Live Stream Reddit

The two teams have never met in any competition, so there are no previous records to look at and remember. The distance between the two stadiums is just short of 250 miles. Crawley play at The People’s Pension Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 6,000.

The winner of Sunday’s clash will be allocated ball number 19 when they go into the draw for the fourth round. It will be conducted on Monday evening at 7.10pm, live on BT Sport 1. The fifth round draw will also take place on the same evening.

What channel is Crawley Town vs Leeds United on?

Crawley Town vs Leeds United will be shown live on BBC One, with kick-off at 1:30pm on Sunday, January 1. The coverage will begin just before at 1:15pm.

How can I stream Crawley Town vs Leeds United?

You can watch the game through the BBC iPlayer if you have a TV licence.

What is the early Crawley Town vs Leeds United team news?

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente could feature, although the former is much more likely to feature.

Kalvin Phillips’ suspension only applies to Premier League matches so he is available. Tyler Roberts is again unavailable.

Crawley Town vs Leeds United live streaming: Match preview

So far in this competition, the Reds have beaten Torquay United 6-5 after extra time before overcoming AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Plough Lane.

This means they’re through to round three for the first time since 2013.

John Yems’ side will also be full of confidence given their form in League 2.

Last weekend, George Francomb got the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

This means Crawley are unbeaten in eight league games, winning four of them, so are sixth in the table.

Leeds United meanwhile have been showing off their open, attacking style of football in the Premier League this season.

Last weekend, the Lilywhites were outclassed, going down 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nevertheless, they are 12th in the table with 23 points after 17 matches.

Leeds have won nine major honours in their history with their only FA Cup coming in 1972.

However, under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have a terrible record in cup competition.

They’ve won only two of the seven cup ties they’ve played, being eliminated by Hull City, Arsenal, Stoke, QPR and Preston.