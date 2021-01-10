Man City vs Birmingham Live Stream: Watch English FA Cup

Aitor Karanka has promised Birmingham City will be ‘brave’ against Manchester City this weekend as he goes toe-to-toe with a familiar foe in Pep Guardiola. The Premier League hosts are strong favourites for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Blues, who have lost five of their last six Championship matches.

Pep Guardiola has previous in this competition, clinching a medal in 2019 as part of an historic domestic treble, and the Man City coach will be determined to try and mirror those exploits from two seasons ago, starting with what has the potential to be a banana-skin fixture against Championship club Birmingham.

Fellow Spaniard Aitor Karanka currently has the reins in the West Midlands and renews an old rivalry; the Birmingham boss was an assistant manager at Real Madrid when Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona. The two now collide under very different circumstances, but the ingredients are there for a classic FA Cup clash.

Man City have managed to cope in the absence of several first-team players amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Pep Guardiola’s men arrive in fine form following the Carabao Cup semi-final victory against their city rivals. Man City are on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and look to maintain the record against Birmingham.

Man City vs Birmingham team news

Man City will see several players miss out on the clash due to injuries and COVID-19 cases. Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake are yet to recover from the deadly virus. Besides, Cole Palmer, Ederson Moraes, and Scott Carson are the likely absentees.

Birmingham have fewer injury concerns ahead of their trip to Etihad. Alen Halilovic is yet to recover from the groin injury. Moreover, the likes of Gary Gardner, Kristian Pedersen and Marc Roberts are also set to miss out of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Man City vs Birmingham prediction

Man City have won one game against Birmingham, while two games ended in a draw. Hence, Guardiola’s men are the favourites to advance further in the competition.