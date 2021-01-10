Marine vs Tottenham Live Stream: FA Cup third round

Marine play in the Northern Premier League – now suspended due to national lockdown – but have been given elite status so they can keep training ahead of the match.

Marine had only reached the third round once before in 1993 and have had to win seven games to reach this stage, where Premier League giants such as Spurs enter the competition. The Merseyside club certainly won’t want their guests to go easy on them, with right-back Josh Soloman-Davies saying: “I hope they bring everyone to be the honest, I’d love to test myself against the likes of [Heung-min] Son. I want the challenge, so I would like him and [Harry] Kane to start.”

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10

Sunday, Jan. 10 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Rossett Park — Crosby, Merseyside, United Kingdom

Rossett Park — Crosby, Merseyside, United Kingdom TV and live stream: ESPN+

Storylines

Marine: As they plot to pull off a remarkable giant killing Marine have been getting support their local Merseyside neighbours. They trained at Everton’s Finch Farm centre whilst Liverpool have provided Neil Young with access to their analysis facilities so that he can plot a way to overcome a side that will be bristling with quality.

Spurs will certainly not feel at home when they play at Rossett Park though they cannot say that Marine have not been accommodating to their visitors. Young’s side usually get changed in the bar area but will hand that over to Jose Mourinho’s team so that they have more space in which to prepare.

The Portuguese, however, shared in the team’s celebrations by posing for pictures in the away dressing room.

“The FA Cup is absolutely beautiful,” said the Spurs boss.

“I had a big defeat at home and luckily it was in a season where we were champions.

“So because we were champions we could forget the fact that we lost an FA Cup tie at home. But even that day I managed to be happy for them.

“At the end of the game I was with the feeling about, ‘How is this possible?’ but I remember that I went to their dressing room and I wanted to live myself that crazy happiness.